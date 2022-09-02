Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Labor left behind

EDITOR: Another Labor Day. No grand parades, no magnificent speeches. What does Labor Day mean for the average American worker? A day off — if she is lucky. Shouldn’t “working poor” be an oxymoron? Workers are paying more for necessities and earning the inflation-adjusted equivalent of ’80s wages. Where is the outrage?

Poverty wages are directly related to inequality. The U.S. is one of the world’s most unequal societies. CEOs earn 300 times the income of average workers. When huge corporations fail, they are rescued by government, but workers must be self-reliant. Our economic system protects the fortunes of the elite, while small businesses and workers are left to fend for themselves.

Adam Smith believed that labor is the ultimate source of wealth — not management, machines or markets. Why can’t the wealthiest nation on Earth afford to respect and support American workers? To seriously shrink inequality and honor labor year-round, every American worker deserves health care, a defined-benefit pension and a living wage. When that is accomplished, Labor Day will truly be a happy occasion.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Straining the grid

EDITOR: The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s bulk power, transmission lines and electricity market among its member utilities, said it will issue flex alerts for residents to conserve power during an expected heat wave this weekend. What is the reason for the flex alerts? The state’s power grid and power generation infrastructure cannot meet increased demand caused by a short-term heat wave.

Meanwhile, the California Air Resources Board has ruled that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035. As of 2021, there were 29.8 million vehicles registered in California. Of those, 838,000 are electric, hybrid or fuel cell vehicles, or only 2.8% of all registered vehicles. What could possibly go wrong if we add 30 million cars to the grid without massive investments in power generation and transmission?

RICH BROTHERS

Petaluma

Mental health care

EDITOR: As a licensed marriage and family therapist with 27 years of experience, I can empathize with Kaiser members struggling to find mental health care (“Patients tell of delays in care,” Sunday). I have often seen Kaiser members in my private practice, members who pay out of pocket because Kaiser does not offer couples counseling or family therapy, only classes. This is not a new issue, but an ongoing problem.

I see my clients weekly or twice per week during times of acute need. We decrease session frequency to biweekly when appropriate. I do not see clients less often than that as our time would be spent catching up and not making progress.

What your article describes is a long-term pattern of providing inadequate care.

JUDITH McFARLAND

Santa Rosa

Undermining voters

EDITOR: Another person has been killed by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. The Board of Supervisors has made sure the investigation will be incomplete. The Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach has found that such investigations are often faulty and incomplete.

Measure P, which was approved by voters, said IOLERO should have been on the scene of the killing of David Pelaez-Chavez from the beginning. But during the time that Measure P was in court and being upheld, county counsel had the supervisors negotiating with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and giving away what we had voted for.

Labor negotiations are legally held behind closed doors, but the decision to negotiate (give away the store) was also made in secret. Article 1, Section 3 of the California constitution requires that acts, such as the Brown Act, be “broadly construed” in favor of the public. County counsel has always advised the opposite.

The cowardly and the complicitous on the board placed Measure P on the ballot, looking like good guys, reassured, I imagine, by counsel advice that it would be ruled unconstitutional. Wrong again. But they continue to work together to undermine our rights and wishes.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

No gas station

EDITOR: A remodeled 7-Eleven at the corner of Highway 12 and Middle Rincon Road has been in dispute for more than 18 months (“Cities consider gas station bans,” Aug. 22). The neighborhood is not interested in increasing the potential for gas spills and as a competitor to three gas stations within five miles. It’s unneeded. If the 7-Eleven corporation needs income, it can remodel the property it has acquired. I recommend a car wash and an electric charging station instead of gas.

NANCY VINEYARD

Santa Rosa

