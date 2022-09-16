Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Threat of ghost guns

EDITOR: Why are law-abiding gun owners conspicuously silent on the subject of ghost guns?

Gun rights advocates claim the Second Amendment protects the right to own a type of semi-automatic rifle that no one in the 1800s could possibly have imagined. If they can argue “the right to bear arms” — written 250 years ago by musket-toting patriots — included the modern AR-15, do they now want us to believe it also protects weapons created with computers and 3D printers?

That’s absurd.

In our modern tech-centric culture, computer-generated guns are the weapons of the future and are available to everyone. We need restrictive laws that regulate these unregulated devices. Again, where are the “good guys with guns”? You know, those who claim only they can protect the innocent?

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

Missing documents

EDITOR: I certainly feel Donald Trump’s squirreling away of top secret documents at his resort is worthy of indictment. However, the fact that many of those top secret folders turned out to be empty is far more alarming. Where are those documents? I think Trump should be jailed immediately until such time as that questioned is answered.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Meeting housing targets

EDITOR: We know our resources are limited in Sonoma County, yet the state is mandating more than 14,000 additional housing units over the next eight years. We wonder where the water is supposed to come from, how our roads can handle the traffic and whether emergency services can keep up with demand, especially if we have another fire.

There are about 2,500 non-hosted vacation rentals in Sonoma County. If all those permits were revoked, those homes would add to the housing stock as long-term rentals or for-sale properties. Prices would come down due to more housing being available, making it more affordable for everyone.

Neighborhoods could again be communities, so many of the problems short-term rentals have caused would stop, and hotels would thrive. Other places have done this; Sonoma can too.

TRINA OLIVER

Glen Ellen

Let state run gambling

EDITOR: I’m all in favor of an individual being able to gamble, and this being the 21st century, online is the way to go. But why do Native American tribes or homeless people have any say in it, or deserve a cut of the handle? The same goes for out-of-state corporations.

The state should reserve the right to tax gambling, if anyone should. I don’t care which tribe wants what percentage of the betting. None of them should get a dime from California’s gambling habits.

California is ultimately responsible for social problems stemming from gambling, and the state should be the one to reap the rewards, if anyone does, from gambling. This is why I urge no votes on Propositions 26 and 27. Let Californians be responsible for their own habits.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Losing practitioners

EDITOR: I have been a licensed clinical social worker for 34 years. Regarding the strike at Kaiser, the shortage of mental health professionals is endemic to this country for both salaried and private practitioners. Mental health treatment has always been devalued by the social system. As such, we have always been paid much less than other medical professionals.

The current crisis is a reflection of this, coupled with a growing recognition that these services are valuable and needed. Demand has grown, but practitioners are leaving the field. Young people wanting to be psychotherapists decide against it due to the low pay. The requirements to obtain a license are stringent and involve lengthy unpaid internships, post graduate experience at very low pay and written tests. Financial support for education is limited resulting in large student debt.

After graduation, graduates must complete 3,000-plus hours of supervised work in low paid jobs. We are then required to take two written tests for our license. I love my profession and will never regret choosing it, but we need to attract new people to the field. Salary and insurance rates must improve to accomplish this.

MARIE O’MEARA

Santa Rosa

Walking to save lives

EDITOR: I will be walking on Sept. 24 at Sonoma State University to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Community Out of the Darkness Walks.

In 2019, more than 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing. Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and to let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk. We need you. afsp.org/sonomacounty

TINA JANULAW

Penngrove

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.