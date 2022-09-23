Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Immigration theatrics

EDITOR: Trolling has been the dominant political force for Republicans since Donald Trump became the head of the party. This is evident in the recent trend of presidential-minded Republican governors shipping immigrants from their states to more progressive cities up North.

These cruel, cynical, attention-grabbing tactics are not designed to solve any of the real issues with our immigration system. Leaders in the Republican Party would rather these problems remain in place, allowing them to motivate their base and lob arrows at Joe Biden from the outside. As we saw with health care and infrastructure during the Trump years, Republicans have no governing philosophy or principle.

If this was such a major issue for their states, they would’ve sent policy proposals along with the immigrants who were bused to Washington. They would be champions of reform within their own party, giving cover to responsible Republican lawmakers, such as those in the “Gang of 8,” who actually seek to develop solutions for our flawed immigration system.

Instead, Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are determined to out-troll one another in a race to the bottom, knowing that is the best way to earn the presidential nomination in today’s Republican Party.

JEREMY NEWTON

Santa Rosa

Say yes to sports betting

EDITOR: I wonder how many people have actually read Propositions 26 and 27. I have. Proposition 26 is straightforward. It legalizes sports betting in California at tribal casinos and four horse tracks. It further legalizes craps and roulette at tribal casinos. This benefits gamblers, because craps can offer better player odds than slots or other games.

Proposition 27 says that companies that meet criteria established by the government of California can offer online betting if they make a deal with a tribe. The proposition creates a new government agency to regulate online sports wagering.

The state would collect taxes (in unknown amounts). Most of that money (after government expenses) would be used to address homelessness, while 15% would go to tribes that are not involved with sports betting.

The TV ads are misleading. Although online sports betting is illegal in California, the truth is that anyone with an IQ over 3 can set up a presence in any one of the states that allow online sports betting. The internet has no boundaries. I’m voting for both propositions.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

A cruel ‘delicacy’

EDITOR: Kudos to Douglas Keane for offering his restaurant staff decent compensation at Cyrus in Geyserville (“Serving up a living wage,” Saturday). But what does him no credit is serving foie gras to diners. He is a caring individual who has donated substantially to animal rescue organizations, and this cruelly obtained “delicacy” should be off his menu.

SALLY C. EVANS

Cloverdale

What will history say?

EDITOR: Make America great again. Apparently, that was a time when candidates refused to accept election results unless they won.

Imagine if an American president, after being rejected in his reelection attempt, decided to keep the White House furniture, Air Force One and a variety of items for their personal use. Many Americans, regardless of political party, might have a negative reaction to that. Some might even say, “Hey, that stuff belongs to us, not you. Don’t you understand your job was temporary?”

Now imagine that some things taken were top secret or radioactive and could end up anywhere, even some clown’s desktop drawer. Again, disregarding party affiliation, many patriotic Americans could find that offensive. Some people might even think those who made excuses for such behavior had lost their minds, and it has nothing to do with making America great.

Anyway, if that ex-president refused to return those things they had stolen, for 18 months, would that be worth fighting a civil war over? What would history make of such stupidity? Future historians may write, “They had a great country once, with free elections that people believed in, but they gave it all up for one man.”

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Solar-powered dryer

EDITOR: Everyone can have a wind-, air- and solar-powered clothes dryer. It is called a clothesline. It costs very little. Wooden clothes pins are great and last for many years, with no plastic involved. A clothesline saves money and reduces our electric bill and stops us from unnecessarily drawing power from the grid, so we have energy for other needs. Try it. Most of the year I never use my electric dryer.

THERESA MELIA

Graton

