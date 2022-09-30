Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Unsafe nuclear waste

EDITOR: Farhad Manjoo’s column on nuclear power did not even mention the unsolved problem of nuclear waste (“Nuclear power still doesn’t make much sense,” Sunday). There has never been a solution for how to safely store nuclear waste from the nuclear weapons industry or nuclear power plants. These radioactive wastes, which include uranium mill tailings, spent reactor fuel and other waste, can stay radioactive and dangerous to human health for thousands of years. All nuclear power plants in the U.S. are temporarily storing their waste on site. These temporary storage arrangements are possible targets for attacks on the U.S.

ED OBERWEISER

Fort Bragg

Prop. 19 and taxes

EDITOR: In your Sept. 13 editorial, the real surprise is that you mention nothing on the two most important facts (“Ballot measures don’t always deliver”). First, prior to Proposition 19 there were many types of properties that could be inherited with the old tax base intact by families and trusts, such as apartment and commercial buildings. Since Proposition 19, only primary residences can be passed on with the old tax base if the property is used by inheritors, also as primary residences. This change increases future tax bases enormously.

Second, Proposition 19 allows for transfer of an old base only for the value amount the original home is sold for. So, if you purchase another home that is $200,000 more expensive, you will be assessed that additional amount on top of your old base. There is no loss of tax base.

These transfers can now happen in all counties and baby boomers may be motivated to move out of Sonoma County, therefore increasing housing supply for younger families.

The sad part of these complicated propositions is that we get manipulated by propaganda and misinformation. It’s too difficult for individuals to decipher (including editorial managers) and find the true self-serving hidden agendas.

GEORGE MELO

Sebastopol

Still missing

EDITOR: I don’t have a story. I have a lack of story. This is about Gregory Peterson, the Cloverdale man who left home July 16, whose car was found on fire the next day and who was never seen again. Usually if someone goes missing there are flyers, searches, dogs, families weeping on camera. In this case, there was a sparse news item about a month later and nothing since. I’m troubled by the lack of a story. If this is an instance of foul play in my community, I want to be informed. If law enforcement is involved but not releasing information, I’d be satisfied to know that much. But what if it’s worse? What if the lack of story is simply because nobody cares about the guy? I’d like to know the story.

MARSH ROSE

Cloverdale

Kirks for mayor

EDITOR: Susan Kirks is running for mayor of Petaluma. She has 22 years of community service and leadership in Petaluma, Sonoma County and the Bay Area. Kirks knows the Petaluma environment better than any candidate for City Council or mayor. She would prioritize our natural environment as No. 1, review housing and commercial developments, create parks and open spaces, plan for transportation and be certain to save our rural character, which is quickly disappearing.

With foresight and vision, Kirks assured Petaluma wetlands, received the honor of Ramsar Wetland and stood ground with ethics for the Paula Lane Nature Preserve, which was damaged by the city of Petaluma. Kirks never skipped a beat to seek accountability and changes to restore wildlife habitat.

Her experience in climate awareness and action is extensive. She began years before the city even formed the Climate Action Commission, and she has integrity and loves Petaluma. Vote for Susan Kirks for Petaluma mayor on Nov 8.

KIRSTEN F. GILSTRAP

Petaluma

Facts, not promises

EDITOR: In decades past, the strategy of candidates coming forward to challenge a successful incumbent was to gain experience on local boards and commissions and then present their priorities and specific plans to the constituents. These days, candidates with no experience offer vague statements like “I’ll be tougher on the homeless” without any understanding of challenges and legal limitations to addressing this complex issue. Victoria Fleming is an experienced and passionate City Council member, and she has served us well. She deserves reelection. So be prepared for attack ads from challengers and take the time to research the truth and explore actual qualifications of those challenging a successful incumbent.

SHERALYNN FREITAS

Santa Rosa

