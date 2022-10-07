Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Going green

EDITOR: Your Sept. 28 editorial was spot on (“California bets on electricity and needs to ante up now”). California legislators need to face up to the fact that technology and the electric grid aren’t yet developed to the point that we can all enjoy a carbon-free future.

In the early 20th century, most transportation was by steam engine or horse-drawn wagons. As automobiles became more affordable and gasoline more widely available, people transitioned from horses to automobiles. You will note that this transition was made by rational choices, not as a result of government mandates.

Fast forward to the current day and we have a situation where government, through mandates, is attempting to force consumers into green energy choices. But, as your editorial points out, even if the cost of electric vehicles comes down to the point where they are competitive, the capacity of the grid is not there yet.

When the grid catches up with the aspirations of our legislators — city, county and state — then people will make rational decisions to transition to green energy, but not before.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

Supporting Aminzadeh

Editor: I’m supporting Sara Aminzadeh for Assembly in District 12 based on her strong support from a host of environmental leaders and record of accomplishment writing and getting bills passed in the Legislature.

For 45 years I’ve worked for and led public and private organizations that protect and restore the natural resources of the coast and of Sonoma County. This included over 20 years working on state legislation. Aminzadeh has broad support from people I recognize as environmental leaders and who are currently in influential positions in Sacramento.

She will hit the ground at a sprint on the issues I care most about and have the greatest impact on our state and local communities. She will have instant influence and a real chance for statewide leadership. As a member of the Coastal Commission, she takes positions that are thoughtful and science based.

I have no doubt that science will direct her actions in the future, not big money. Her endorsements and contributions from out of district come largely from environmentalists who know she will be a leader on issues like global warming, water quality, an oil-free coast and habitat protection. She has my vote.

NEAL FISHMAN

Petaluma

End the ‘proxy war’

EDITOR: While both parties are happy to have a proxy war in Europe, I think they are fools. We have spent way too much money that we do not have. Months ago we could have had the war ended. Instead we decided on regime change in Russia. Russia purportedly bombed its own natural gas pipeline. If this doesn’t warn you that Vladimir Putin will send nukes, you are just sleepy. If Putin sees his life over, regime change, ka-boom. How many governments have we toppled in the past 75 years? Have any of them turned out well? Tell the Ukrainians to settle. Stop sowing the seeds of World War III.

TIMOTHY LONG

Petaluma

Electric vs. gas cars

EDITOR: Letters suggesting electric vehicles create more carbon dioxide than gas-powered cars, because of mining the components for lithium-ion batteries, are wrong. It is an important issue. Misconceptions may prevent people from buying electric vehicles.

Greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of electric vehicle, including the battery and car, are more than 50% lower than those from an average gasoline-powered vehicle. An electric vehicle coupled with solar panels creates almost one-tenth the carbon dioxide of a gas car.

Lithium-ion batteries may cause environmental and health problems, but far less than the total production of petroleum extraction. Less than fracking alone. Lithium production looks worse because it is visible and local. While carbon dioxide is unseen and spread worldwide, its effects are indirect and not seen as any one event.

In total, the increase in carbon dioxide from gas cars is far more destructive than the entire production cycle of lithium. The transportation sector accounts for 27% of carbon dioxide emissions.

We need safety regulations for lithium mining and recycling to prevent them from becoming a significant problem.

TOM McQUAID

Sebastopol

Voting for Ramirez

EDITOR: It’s disheartening to see the Sonoma County Democratic Party support Patrick Nagle in the West Sonoma County Union High School District board election. Nagle has voted with board members who lied to our community. After kicking the consolidation can for years, the board took advantage of a pandemic to inflict greater sacrifice in areas with families and students in greatest need. Then they lied about the name change at Analy High — it’s in writing and on video.

Four years ago, this community (including students) supported the teachers union in its quest for salary increases. Then our teenage students suffered mentally from overextended remote education due to COVID. Then the union supported this board, which lied to our community. These zero-sum choices must stop. Vote your Democratic values, Sonoma County. There’s a more inclusive, intelligent and less cynical way to move forward. Vote Debbie Ramirez for the west county school board.

ELEANOR GORMAN

Forestville

