Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Debt relief needed

EDITOR: I am appalled at the Republican effort to halt President Joe Biden’s student loan program. The cost of attending college has skyrocketed and government grants have not kept pace. Just making minimum payments on student loans is challenging, and high interest rates often mean that the principal barely decreases, even after years of payments.

Older loans can be as high as 8% and if refinanced to get a lower rate, I don’t qualify for forgiveness. I know people who have struggled with this debt for years, despite good jobs they only have because of that education.

The Republican argument is that Biden does not have the authority to implement this plan because we are no longer in an emergency, as if all the effects of the past three years have magically vanished. For the many people who were without paychecks and health insurance while prices for gas, food and housing continued to climb, the effects of the pandemic will go on for a long time.

And now Ted Cruz has said that the forgiveness program is for Biden’s “Ivy League slacker fringe liberal base.” How dare he.

CHRIS MONTALTO

Santa Rosa

A quick study

EDITOR: I support Ron Edwards for Healdsburg City Council and here is why: He got a late start to his campaign but has proven himself a quick study on the issues that matter most to Healdsburg. There is no better way to do this than going out and talking to residents. Edwards personally walked almost every neighborhood in town, showing he is serious about representing his fellow citizens and willing to work hard to do so. He has lived in Healdsburg for 30 years, experiencing firsthand all the changes that have taken place — for better or worse. When you combine his experience, work ethic and many years running a small business, you get someone who is well qualified to represent us. Please join me in voting for Ron Edwards for City Council.

SHAUN McCAFFERY

Healdsburg

Voting for Fleming

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s endorsement rationale for their choice for the Santa Rosa City Council District 4 seat is based entirely on the fact that Victoria Fleming is “opposed by the Chamber of Commerce and by police and firefighters, who were offended by her remarks about policing after George Floyd was killed.” Apparently, that’s more important than experience, knowledge, track record, accomplishments and an extensive list of endorsements from local, state and federal elected officials. Thank you, Press Democrat, for your insight. You helped confirm my vote for Fleming.

STEPHEN HARPER

Santa Rosa

Anti-immigration ads

EDITOR: The blatantly racist ads placed on TV by Citizens for Sanity allege that illegal immigrants are murderers, rapists and criminals and that they seek our jobs. The ads insinuate that all immigrants (Latinos) are evil — ala Donald Trump’s past assertions that all Muslims are evil. They go on to say that not a single Democrat voted to expel criminal immigrants.

Interesting that Citizens for Sanity fails to address the unanimous votes of Republicans who refuse, through legislation, to address reasonable gun control, considering the mass shootings that have killed and injured hundreds of men, women and children.

I’m not sure, but were any of the mass shootings we have endured done by illegal immigrants? I think not. I would surmise that 99.9% of the immigrants passing through our borders simply want a better life and a job. Restaurants, hotels, hospitals, farms, vineyards and other service industries need these people. Myriad businesses have closed for failure to find or attract needed staff. Jobs go unfilled. Will immigrants really take away anyone’s job?

IRA LOWENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Are we safer?

EDITOR: Santa Rosa police had a gun buyback as a way to reduce gun violence. The Press Democrat article said “assault” weapons were turned in (“ ‘We don’t need an arsenal,’ ” Sunday). Democrats and liberals think an AR-15 is that type, but what they fail to recognize is the small detail. The selector has only two positions — safe and semi. Semi mode is a single shot, but a U.S. military issue M-16 has an auto selection. However, this isn’t recommended to use in the military due to its noneffectiveness.

Also, are our streets safer? Consider Chicago and its anti-gun laws. Their gun violence has not decreased. More importantly, people who have guns (legally or illegally) are the heart of any gun violence. Do you think that a person who has a gun illegally is going to turn it in for a buyback?

I’d rather have a firearm to protect my family. Or would you give up your liberty and your Second Amendment rights?

JOHN SELBY

Santa Rosa

