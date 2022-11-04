Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Haves vs. have-nots

EDITOR: Well, the powers that be (corporate propaganda) have done it again. It’s Joe Biden’s fault that inflation is ruining Joe and Josephine America. That, as my papa used to say, is hooey. As Americans struggle with day-to-day expenses, often working three jobs to do it, corporate profits have skyrocketed. Gas companies, pharmaceuticals, Big Agriculture, the list goes on.

We have one side screaming and threatening civil war. They are normalizing violence against fellow citizens. They’ve got it wrong. It isn’t the right against the left, red against blue or conservatives against liberals. It’s the haves against the have-nots.

Corporations and their supporters have it figured out. Blame antifa, blame BIPOC people, blame Democrats, blame Nancy Pelosi, blame Jews, blame women — lie, cheat, steal, obfuscate and gaslight 24/7. This will keep the people at each other’s throats while corporate profits go up and up, and they get away with murder.

Will we ever really wake up? I’m not so sure. The powerful get away with breaking the law and living in luxury while the rest of us pay for everything. How is that right?

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

Rail over trail

EDITOR: As a lifelong Democrat, I normally vote for Democratic candidates. In the case of state Sen. Mike McGuire, I’m not voting for him because of his sneaky politics and lack of understanding of the economy and transportation on the North Coast.

McGuire helped engineer the demise of the North Coast Rail Authority, which was created by the state to promote operation of the railroad line from the Bay Area to Humboldt Bay. McGuire has guaranteed that North Coast communities will be forever cut off from the rest of the country in terms of economic development for rail freight and passenger travel.

This, of course, is in the name of the Great Redwood Trail boondoggle, which will cost more to build than if the line were rebuilt to operate trains. McGuire will do everything in his power to remove any possibility to resurrect the railroad in the name of his trail project. Public officials are supposed to be impartial, but McGuire sold his soul to Friends of the Eel River in favor of trading the railroad for a trail.

MICHAEL STRIDER

Santa Rosa

Experience matters

EDITOR: Our well-regarded former assemblyman, Bill Bagley, wrote a letter supporting Damon Connolly for the seat he once occupied. He emphasized why experience is a primary criteria for elected office. Connolly is the only candidate who has held office and been accountable to a constituency — at county, city and school board levels. Relevant experience counts. The Legislature is not a place for on-the-job training.

WALLACE B. CHIPMAN

San Rafael

Honoring vets

EDITOR: On Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — the city of Santa Rosa will host a 10:30 a.m. commemoration at the Veterans Memorial monument flagpoles site on the south side of City Hall. This is the 20th year the event has been hosted at City Hall with American Legion Post 21 and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 223. There is free parking on the street and in the City Hall parking lot. There is seating available.

Veterans Day is a federal and state holiday the same week as Election Day. Please start your three-day weekend by paying respects to veterans past and present who have served in peacetime and wartime. A Friday morning visit to the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial for a half-hour ceremony is not too much to give to honor those who are willing to die, if need be, for our nation’s freedom. Please be there at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11. We salute our flag at 11.

DUANE DE WITT

Santa Rosa

Foolish assertion

EDITOR: If Larry Carniglia (“Prop. 1, too extreme,” Letters, Saturday) talked to any woman, she would tell him that a woman who is pregnant and does not want to have a child is not going to wait until her eighth or ninth month of pregnancy to get an abortion unless a problem arises that would be fatal to herself or the child, so this assertion is complete nonsense.

Secondly, I have some questions that all “pro-birth” supporters should answer. What happens if the mother who would have had an abortion dies before or while giving birth? Who’s accountable for her death? What happens to children who are born and unwanted? Or those born with disabilities? Who takes care of them once they’re born? It takes two to make a baby. What are the father’s responsibilities?

It’s easy for a man to dismiss women and the children of these men. How come we never hear anything about the accountability and consequences of the father?

LARAINE KELMAN

Rohnert Park

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.