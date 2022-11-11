Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A soldier’s story

EDITOR: On Feb. 14, 1936, Jim, the son of Edith and Ivan Thomas, was born at home. When Jim was in third grade, he performed and sang the song “Steamboat Bill.” From that time on, he was known as Steamboat.

Jim dropped out of high school and joined the Army. He served several years as an enlisted man. He received his GED and qualified for flight training. When the Vietnam War started, he was assigned to a Huey helicopter squadron in Saigon. He served three tours and crash landed three times after receiving hostile fire. He flew more than 200 missions, earning air medals and a Purple Heart.

Jim piloted a Huey hovering in a rescue attempt while taking hostile fire, which made the cover of Life magazine. He also ferried high-ranking military officers and entertainers around Vietnam.

After 20 years of active duty, Jim retired and earned a master’s degree in education. He taught school until his untimely death at 50 years of age.

So, as Veterans Day comes and goes, let us give thanks and remember those who have served our country, gallantly protecting our freedoms. I certainly will, because Steamboat was my father.

JOAN HILL

Santa Rosa

Supervisorial disrespect

EDITOR: Apparently, a majority of Sonoma County citizens are not respected by their elected officials. With the exception of Susan Gorin, county supervisors thumbed their noses at the planning commissioners and hundreds of people from all five districts who voluntarily labored in good faith for years to bring residents and the wine industry to fair common ground through the winery event ordinance. All for naught.

The supervisors have decided to write their own presumably lax version of the ordinance, as they cozy up even further to their campaign contributors and wine lobbyists (“Board to revisit winery events,” Nov. 3). As a county, we are at the mercy of big winery conglomerates that form a constellation of interlocking investments for out-of-area shareholders and have big impacts on private citizens and environments within road or earshot of their events.

It’s obvious that money, not the citizenry, rules the roost in Sonoma County.

LAURA MORGAN

Sebastopol

Missed opportunity

EDITOR: I’m disappointed that a rail line isn’t part of the Great Redwood Trail project. Taking a page from the SMART playbook might be helpful. The Highway 101 corridor rail line moves people and freight, while allowing others to transit via a trackside trail on foot or bicycle. Think of all the benefits.

LARRY CHIARONI

Sebastopol

Assigning blame

EDITOR: I commend you for condemning political violence in response to the unconscionable attack on Paul Pelosi, an 82-year-old man in his own home (“Political violence cannot be excused,” editorial, Nov. 1). Unfortunately, though, your editorial continued the both sides-ism so common in journalism and yet so dangerous to our democracy.

While you called out Marjorie Taylor Greene for her violent rhetoric against Nancy Pelosi, you should have pointed out the inexcusably horrific responses of other Republicans — Kari Lake, Donald Trump, Glenn Youngkin, Ted Cruz, to name a few — to this latest act of political violence.

Leaders of the Democratic Party do not regularly encourage or incite violence; they do not mock the victims of violence; they do not invent or repeat utterly baseless conspiracy theories about people in the opposing political party.

The Republican Party is no longer a political party with a legislative agenda — it is a hateful, power-hungry group of overwhelmingly white people who are determined to end our increasingly equitable and inclusive democracy by using violent and hateful rhetoric to induce fear.

You must stop pretending that both sides are equally at fault. They are not.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Making painful choices

EDITOR: Agreeing with the doctor that it is time to stop life support. Signing your name on the hospice contract to indicate that you or a loved one are ready for comfort care and no longer want curative treatment. Signing do-not-resuscitate instructions. Terminating a pregnancy.

Decisions requiring knowledge and ethical and compassionate reasoning arise from painful, unwanted situations. Each option is horrible, and yet a decision must be reached.

Implying that these decisions are made lightly suggests that we decision-makers are incompetent and lacking compassion. When others work to take away our self-determination, they are expressing belief in their superiority. However, they have not demonstrated willingness to take responsibility for the outcomes.

It’s likely a person’s judgmental stance inhibits others from sharing their experiences, thereby preventing an understanding of the complexity of those decisions, the thoughtfulness, facts, compassion and ethics that are involved.

CAROL HASENICK

Santa Rosa

