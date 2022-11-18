Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Deep pocket politics

EDITOR: At the supervisors' meeting on the winery events ordinance, I was surprised to see the maneuvers the supervisors put into killing it (“Board to revisit winery events,” Nov. 3). After hearing from numerous members of the wine industry who grumbled that any regulation would impact their bottom line, the supervisors took it upon themselves to tear apart the Planning Commission's draft ordinance, arrived at after years of work by citizens' advisory committees and the supervisor-appointed Planning Commission.

Our supervisors said that what they wanted to hear about were the cumulative impacts of winery events. Speakers in attendance cited ever more traffic, ever more water use and more noise, in addition to endangering local restaurants by hosting catered events.

Yet when the board started its discussion, a number of supervisors, especially my own, evinced their contempt for the people they serve through sarcasm and disdain. I see it clearly now -- everyday citizens aren't the ones who are contributing to their reelection campaigns. Thank the wine industry's deep pockets for that.

ED ALLISON

Sebastopol

Emissions conundrum

EDITOR: A recent letter advocated for replacing gas-powered leaf blowers with electric blowers, citing the emissions from gas-powered blowers. I don’t disagree, but as California moves toward electric garden tools (mandated for new tools in 2024), we should realize they are not zero-emissions devices. Emissions depend on how the batteries are recharged, and just making the tools creates emissions. Also, they’ll be costly for professionals. I don’t know how long the battery charge lasts in a leaf blower, but it’s unlikely to be all day; so gardeners will have to buy multiple expensive batteries and may need to recharge them on the jobsite somehow.

Work is needed in how to make this transition workable. The state’s requirement that new electric generators, starting in 2028, be “zero” emission demonstrates that the state may not get it.

Absent magic, an electric generator needs some source of power, and powering an electric generator with batteries is redundant. If the best solution to recharging the batteries for yard or construction jobsites is running a truck motor to power a charger, emissions will still be significant.

We need to recognize this is going to be a hard change to make.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Speeding in Santa Rosa

EDITOR: Perhaps with the high-speed crash on Highway12 at Calistoga Road, checkered flags could be set up on North Street between Pacific Avenue and Chanate Road, on Mendocino Avenue in front of Santa Rosa Junior College or even Santa Rosa Avenue south of Costco to establish the fastest elapsed time for Sonoma County. Better yet, why don’t Santa Rosa police enforce the law instead of waiting for tragedies to occur? Just asking,

NELSON PEREIRA

Santa Rosa

Avoid a holiday tragedy

EDITOR: The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected, and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I read lips and cannot fully enjoy music. Drunken drivers injure lives many ways.

Planning to take Highway 12 to attend a holiday gathering? Make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don’t drive drunk.

Law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location.

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023.

LORI MARTIN

Tracy

Living with violence

EDITOR: Imagine being 81 and living with memories of violence your entire life. Our London home was leveled in 1945. I saw the injured and witnessed funerals. The nuclear age brought the fear of mass death even closer, with duck and cover and trips to the school basement during drills. I could go on.

Now, imagine a whole generation growing up with gun violence. Uvalde’s children are but one example. Their lives are forever changed.

Today’s children have to wonder if schools will ever be safe, even as they pass the security guard at the door. They will go through life with the seed of fear that it can happen to them. Being told it can’t happen to them will never erase such memories.

With 400 million guns out there, many AR-15 types, who is really safe or immune from such thoughts? Not even a 5-year-old.

The kids will learn the statistics, see the carnage on TV, see stories on the internet. They will be told guns are not the problem, people are. But they will also know it takes a person to pull the trigger.

Wake up people. Enough is enough, if not for us, for them.

FRANKLIN C. GRAHAM

Santa Rosa

