Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Support Ukraine

EDITOR: Let’s not forget the people of Ukraine this holiday season. The Russian invasion started nine months ago and has not gone according to Vladimir Putin’s plans. After several military setbacks, it has turned into a brutal war of ruthless destruction on Ukraine’s nonmilitary infrastructure and civilian population.

Russian missiles have struck power plants, substations, natural gas facilities and waterworks. Over 50% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been damaged, leaving widespread blackouts and millions without heat, power or water. This is an effort to bring the civilian population to its knees as cold winter weather begins. According to the prosecutor general of Ukraine, at least 8,300 civilians have been killed. Over 10,000 civilians have been injured and millions have been displaced.

Deliberate attacks on civilians or infrastructure vital to their survival are war crimes as defined by the 1949 Geneva Conventions. The European Parliament designated Russia a state sponsor of terror. This move is largely symbolic, but a step in the right direction. Much more needs to be done. Russia’s actions in Ukraine are immoral, criminal and outside the norms of civilized behavior. Russia must be stopped and Putin convicted of war crimes.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

Ban assault weapons

EDITOR: Living in America is tantamount to living on the front lines of a battlefield. Whether you’re in a grocery store, a school, a workplace or a nightclub, you’re painfully aware that some people are out there with deadly assault weapons ready to kill you. These weapons were intended for use only in war.

We are living in a more dangerous society than the lawless Wild West of the 1800s. Why are these weapons of war so prevalent in our country? Because almost 100% of Republican politicians consistently vote against banning these deadly weapons from our civilian society. They have a perverse view of the Second Amendment, which was written long before the United States became the most powerful military in the world.

These days we don’t need a civilian militia to protect us. But Republicans are more interested in getting political donations from the National Rifle Association and catering exclusively to gun-loving voters than creating a safer, less violent America. All they offer are “thoughts and prayers” instead of action.

Meanwhile a huge majority of Americans want to see an end to all these mass murders and feel powerless to accomplish it. The answer is simple — use your power to vote, and vote against those who refuse to ban assault weapons.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

An affront to the ears

EDITOR: I lived in Palo Alto when they banned gasoline-powered leaf blowers. It was probably the best ordinance the city ever passed. While it was widely ignored by gardeners due to lack of enforcement, gardeners did start using their leaf blowers at reduced power, which made them noticeably less annoying.

In many months of negotiations before the ordinance was passed, gardeners had promised to use quieter leaf blowers and reduce their power, but nothing changed until after the ordinance took effect. I can only imagine how much better it is now that the ordinance is being actively enforced.

It is hard to overstate how much the buzzing, whining noise (which carries for a great distance, even through closed windows) degrades the feel of a place, makes hearing anything else next to impossible and irritates a person’s mental state, not to mention the environmental damage from the fumes.

Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are an affront to nearby residents and have no place in a modern, civilized society.

MATTHEW VAUGHAN

Santa Rosa

Ignore Trump

EDITOR: Kudos to Dave Delgardo for his eloquent letter on Nov. 25 (“The class clown”). He really hit the nail on the head about ignoring Donald Trump Why should he get all the free publicity from newspapers and television? Ignore him and let him have a tantrum. Intelligent people don’t want him around. I’m sick of seeing his face on TV every night.

KATHLEEN DENNISON

Santa Rosa

Dedicated public servant

EDITOR: Thank you for the laudatory, extensive article about St. John Barrett (“ ‘A true pioneer’ in civil rights fight,” Nov. 27). During the 1970s, I had the privilege of working as a federal attorney-adviser under “Slim” when he was acting general counsel for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. I did some work with him on the government’s implementation of the law known as Title IX, a rights issue he strongly pursued.

Those of us in the office of the general counsel greatly admired him for his legal knowledge, skills and ethics. We were very upset when the Carter administration chose not to make him the actual general counsel, simply because he was not a Democrat — a lesson in Washington politics. We felt that this was a missed opportunity to appoint someone with personal attributes of thoughtful guidance, apolitical leadership and personal integrity.

When he left in 1978 the government lost a dedicated public servant who had pursued the rule of law assiduously.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com