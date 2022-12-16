Friday’s Letters to the Editor

SR parking rules

EDITOR: My family and I purchased a piece of furniture at a store in Railroad Square. We were told to park in the nearby loading zone, and someone would load the item in our vehicle. While we were waiting, someone from parking enforcement informed us that we could not use the loading zone if we did not have commercial license plates. There are no other loading zones in the area. As the employees were loading our purchase moments later, the parking enforcement officer was threatening us with a ticket. No grace period, no suggestion of another place to park. Just days earlier, I had occasion to park at the mall, and parking was free during the holiday season. Not so in Railroad Square.

I realize this employee is just doing his job. The city needs to reevaluate its parking rules downtown and in the Railroad Square area. If the city insists on making parking so difficult, it is driving away customers. After this experience, I will be taking my business somewhere other than the Santa Rosa downtown area. Way to go, parking team. You just drove another customer away from our local businesses.

KIM BISHOP

Santa Rosa

Advice for Biden

EDITOR: I would like President Joe Biden to immediately announce that he won’t run for a second term. Now that Sen. Raphael Warnock has been reelected in Georgia, there’s some relief, where the Senate can bring forth bills that favor Democrats. But the nation is still dealing with the aftermath of a nasty, bruising and bizarre midterm election.

His decision would allow Biden to focus on his duties without myriad distractions from campaigning at the same time. Allow other Democrats to run without having to run against him. What a mess that would be. I could also see Kamala Harris running for the Senate seat now held by Dianne Feinstein.

With all that’s happening, Biden’s plate is full — the Ukraine war, tensions with China, inflation, our divided citizenry, racism, immigration, crime, unequal health care, wage disparities, fighting the effects of climate change, etc.

I share a perspective with Biden — we’re old. He’s 13 months older than I. We probably share the same aches, pains and prescriptions. He could make his final two years count by not running in 2024 and giving his full attention to our country’s needs, leaving a legacy to build on instead of incomplete projects needing to be cleaned up. History would treat him well for this decision.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

No more ideas

EDITOR: As noted recently, Twitter has installed sleeping quarters in its offices. There is a stark difference between a team working together to achieve an objective (which I have done) and having an out-of-control CEO demanding the realization of an idea not fully developed. When a CEO asks people for their ideas, it is a clear sign that that CEO doesn’t have any ideas left.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Hammers and Bibles

EDITOR: Roger A. Fernwood asserted that “a firearm is merely a tool like a hammer,” his point being that “banning tools will not stop evil” (“Decreasing violence,” Letters, Dec. 9). I was so intrigued by this assertion that I carefully researched hammers and firearms on the internet. I was disappointed to find no mention of hammers that can fire bullets at 2,170 feet per second like an AK47, nor even at 1,200 feet per second like a .22-caliber rifle.

According to Fernwood, “The only way to decrease the violence is to bring back God, fathers and justice.” I therefore propose that school districts across the country hire fathers as school guards, arm them with hammers and Bibles and impose justice upon any ne’er-do-well who has the audacity to shoot up a school. Such a solution might also deter misguided attempts to nullify the sacrosanct Second Amendment to the Constitution.

RON HENNESSEY

Santa Rosa

Survival skills

EDITOR: Knowledge of differences and tolerance of others? These are learned at home before children enter school. Or are they? Most children never meet people who look different, speak differently, who have different daily experiences with eating, dressing, financial resources. Refuge from differences is provided by charter schools and home schooling, paid for by taxpayers who ironically represent that broad spectrum of differences. Demanding that teachers and schools be cultural acrobats, pleasing those who espouse openness and awareness and those who want “don’t ask, don’t tell,” NIMBY, etc. to continue is asking too much. The conundrum of respecting other viewpoints as they burn books you cherish continues.

Defining ideological neutrality varies from person to person. Hey, my thoughts about it even change from time to time. Critical thinking and exposure to people’s differences are survival skills for the century.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

