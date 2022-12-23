Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Pot growers’ worries

EDITOR: After reading two in-depth articles concerning the plight of many “legal” pot growers, I have one comment: Their biggest worry should really be federal legalization. When that occurs and big corporations move in, who needs very expensive locally grown cannabis when a good high can be had for a lot less? And, as they are already finding out, supply and demand is a cruel mistress. As for all those draconian regulations, fees, taxes and permits, hey, talk to some other farmers, like maybe, grape growers.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

A ‘pitiful huckster’

EDITOR: Now we know. The Emperor of the Emerald City is a pitiful huckster. Even those who felt a kinship with his Make America Great Again pitch must now realize that they have been victimized. His “big announcement” turned out to be another medicine show pitch. Buy digital cards showing him as a superhero for a mere $99. It’s time to wake up and understand that voters have been duped by politicians who knew what this man was and supported him for their benefit, not ours.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Illegal immigration

EDITOR: The Press Democrat routinely has inserts thanking readers for trusting their local newspaper. Daily, I watch news reports documenting thousands illegally entering the U.S. Why is this information not reported in the paper? Moreover, why is this allowed to continue?

Are these people being vetted to eliminate persons who want to do harm to America? Wouldn’t the billions of dollars needed to support these refugees be better spent dealing with the large and increasing homeless population in America? When my grandparents came from South America and Europe, they had sponsors, entered legally, learned English and paid their way.

My police chief tells me we have fentanyl in our community, friends have lost family to the cartels, and family and friends in Texas and Arizona tell me the border is being overrun. Rep. Mike Thompson is not in my district, but as a fellow veteran who took the same oath he will renew in January — to protect and defend this nation — he should explain to citizens and veterans why this situation is allowed to continue and what he proposes to address it. Why are our representatives allowing this nation to be destroyed?

JIM CARR

Petaluma

Is hope dead?

EDITOR: If I had to sum up in one word what the birth of Christ brought to the world, that word would be hope. A few years ago, we were often told “where there’s life, there’s hope.” Sadly, today’s culture seems to deny that.

A young mother-to-be is assured she can’t finish school and have a successful career unless she aborts. Thousands of women have proved otherwise. An obstetrician recommends abortion when a baby is diagnosed with a serious birth defect. He neglects to mention that a nearby children’s hospital is having remarkable success in treating the same condition with in utero surgery.

Another family, urged to selectively abort one twin to save the other, seeks a second opinion, and both babies are saved. An elderly cancer victim is told he/she faces months of pain and helplessness and urged to “die with dignity.” When a friend was given a cancer diagnosis, her doctor’s comment was that “you are in your 80s after all.” She chose hope, received treatment and is cancer free six years later.

Sadly, it seems that where there is no hope, there is death. But where there is hope, there is life.

JEAN GRANT

Santa Rosa

Engagement, not ‘railing’

EDITOR: In their article regarding the Sonoma County supervisors’ vote on the Sonoma Developmental Center specific plan, reporters Phil Barber and Chase Hunter state that local residents were “railing for months against the scope of the county’s plan for SDC” (“Board scales down SDC plan,” Saturday). To describe citizen engagement in a process that will have a significant impact on their community as railing — a mostly disparagingly term — does not meet the standard for objective reporting.

BETSY HIRSCH

Sonoma

Wishing for peace

EDITOR: “An armed populace” is not a counterweight to anything (“The wrong name,” Letters, Tuesday). All it provides is assurance of endless bloody violence. The populace, it seems, is hardly organized enough to even vote for anything better than its own mediocrity. An armed populace will do no better than provide target practice for each other while the standing army, in the name of “the people,” will protect the status quo by wiping out disparate militias. Most of us out here want to live out our days in relative peace, not engage in endless “patriotic” uprisings. It’s past time to start converting weapons to plowshares and stop the promoters of violence and destruction from being chosen as representatives of the people. This is a message for the whole world.

RICHARD SALZMAN

Sebastopol

