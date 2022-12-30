Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s taxes

EDITOR: Yes, I want to see Donald Trump’s tax returns. And I don’t see the issue of publicly disclosing them as a “witch hunt.” It is an issue of fairness. All other presidents for the past 50 years voluntarily disclosed their tax information, but Trump kept saying he couldn’t do it because he was being audited. The truth is that, despite its policy, the IRS did not audit Trump for two years after his election, and I would like to know why.

He became president because he convinced working-class Americans that he understood them. In reality, he was well known for declaring bankruptcy to avoid paying people for their hard work. Why wasn’t he audited while he was president? Joe Biden was. I’m tired of Trump getting away with stuff. Time to pull the curtain away.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Spreading disinformation

EDITOR: I’ve always thought The Press Democrat did a pretty good job of picking political cartoons for the opinion page, but Lisa Benson’s Saturday cartoon was ridiculous. Political cartoons are supposed to have some connection to reality. No smoking gun from the Jan. 6 committee? Good grief.

Benson’s cartoon is a good example of how disinformation spreads. I hope the paper wasn’t trying to be politically correct — thinking that it needed to show some other side to the Jan. 6 investigation (It’s all Pelosi’s fault!).

For the heck of it, I went to the Counterpoint Media website and looked at some of Benson’s other cartoons. I will say that she is a talented artist, but intellectually she seems to fall into the “yeah, but what about …” counter-rejoinder syndrome. It reminds me of a relative of mine. I say, “The sky is blue.” He says “Yeah, but frogs don’t see it as blue.”

I’m thinking of getting in touch with Benson and having her draw this one up for me: Two Proud Boys are in their prison cell and one is holding a letter he just received. He says, “It’s from Donald. He says that because of our sacrifice we can get a discount on his trading cards.”

WARNER KEELEY

Sebastopol

Citizens in need

EDITOR: Homeless is not a synonym for criminal. People are living on the streets for any combination of reasons: generational poverty, addiction, mental illness. Amel Kostel thinks we need advocacy for the citizenry instead of so much advocacy for the homeless (“Getting to zero,” Letters, Dec. 15). Individuals without homes are the “citizenry,” just like everyone else. If you’re housed, consider yourself lucky. Perhaps our new City Council will be able to come up with a solution that will help the citizens who need it.

DEANA ABRAMOWITZ

Santa Rosa

Imperfect vs. no justice

EDITOR: Bishop Robert F. Vasa is right about one thing. Perfect justice is impossible. When a trusted adult sexually assaults a child, the pain and shame can upend their whole life. That can never be undone. The only consolation for many of these sufferers is a public accounting that firmly establishes responsibility for these crimes.

Now Vasa plans to initiate bankruptcy proceedings that would deny these wounded souls even this small consolation. As one expert said, this leaves claimants to haggle over a pittance as if they were unpaid vendors, without a hearing.

Vasa has attempted to shield the church’s assets by spinning off parishes into separate entities. Does this mean he renounces his doctrinal authority over the parishes? Will the collection plate revenues stop flowing? Of course not. It strains credibility to think these are separate entities while the bishop is directing worship and collecting tithes.

Let those whose trust was shattered have their say. Accept responsibility for the pattern of sexual assaults the diocese excused and covered up. Be honest about church property. Let justice take its course. The impossibility of perfect justice shouldn’t be Vasa’s excuse for no justice at all.

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

Assessing accountability

EDITOR: Having grown up in rural Sonoma County, I’ve been on both sides of the dog-kills-livestock picture, and both sides hurt. However, if Anna and Phil Henry want to see who should be held accountable for the death of their dog, they need to look in the mirror (” ‘Tragic for both families,’ ” Dec. 23).

Their dog got loose and killed the neighbor’s chickens. The neighbor shot the dog, as is standard in the rural America I grew up in, and in any agricultural area, really. All that is left for them to do is apologize to the neighbor, pay him for the chickens and bury their dog. Well, and hopefully learn to look into the mirror first when seeking accountability.

SUSAN REICHARDT

Santa Rosa

