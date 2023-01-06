Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Appreciating soccer

EDITOR: Dave Stein’s letter (“Football vs. soccer,” Saturday) is a perfect case of agreeing to disagree. My exposure to football (first in high school) was a puzzling disappointment. A lot of pushing and shoving, lots of stops and starts. And it looks the same today among the pros. Ho-hum. Soccer, on the other hand, is fluid; the only stops, other than for injury or a ref’s call, are for throw-ins and free kicks, and even those barely slow down the game among experienced players.

Soccer is the world’s opportunity sport. It’s appropriate for all ages, all body types and both (all?) sexes. There’s no advantage to being big and strong or really tall. And it’s fun at all levels of play.

It’s true that goals are rare; that makes them really special. In the meantime, we can appreciate the running, passing and fancy footwork. A beautiful pass or a fantastic save can be awe-inspiring. And we can actually see individual players — not a pileup of huge padded bodies on the ground.

Legal contact in soccer is shoulder-to-shoulder when both players are after the ball. In soccer, you play the ball, not the opposing players.

BARBARA VAUGHAN

Santa Rosa

House GOP math

EDITOR: What is wrong with math that says 20 can control 200? That is what is going on with 20 Republicans now that they have the majority in the House. House Republicans need a reality check on these 20 out-of-control Republicans.

Six House Republicans need to come out publicly and say that if the 20 can’t vote for Kevin McCarthy, then they will vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for speaker, as all the Democrats have. But only one Republican needs to come out publicly and then five others vote for Jeffries, so he is still one vote short. That would send a message to the 20 House Republicans that it’s time to get on board.

If not, then the sixth Republican votes for Jeffries as speaker — and you will see all hell break out among House Republicans. This is exactly why Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell did the budget deal with President Joe Biden and the Democrats. He saw this dysfunction in the new House controlled by Republicans. It is hurting the U.S.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Harming business

EDITOR: Once again, money comes into the game. It seems to me that Sky Lounge’s lease went up in price to the highest bidder (“Longtime restaurant at airport closing,” Dec. 29). So much for local businesses keeping their business running. I blame Sonoma County. Sky Lounge has been there for over 15 years, and now an out of towner will take over because they can afford the rent. Shame on the county, driving small business out of business.

FRANCOIS JERINS

Windsor

Who and what is woke?

EDITOR: I take issue with Bobbi Reeser’s bizarre letter about World War II veterans and the straw man use of the word “woke,” a term I never heard until recently (“Then and now,” Dec. 29). It seems this odd word has become an all-encompassing slur for some on the far right against all that they perceive to be liberal values.

I’ve never heard anyone describe themselves as “woke.” So I looked it up. Merriam-Webster says: “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” Those facts and issues must necessarily include belief in education, empathy, enlightenment, fairness, human progress and, dare I say, even Christian values.

The World War II vets I’ve had the privilege to have known — my father’s generation, uncles, teachers and friends, including some who were in the first wave at D-Day, fought on the front lines in the Pacific and North Africa and flew bombers over Germany; you know, those guys who supported Franklin Roosevelt and voted for Labour in Britain when the war ended — well, they were just about the most “woke” people I’ve ever known.

Perhaps we need to think up a new word?

LEO JONES

Santa Rosa

Political cartoons

EDITOR: Some recent writers excoriated The Press Democrat for publishing a political cartoon by Lisa Benson dealing with the Jan. 6 committee report. While I agree with their opinions of the cartoon, the writers seem to forget that the cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist and is not intended to represent the position of The Press Democrat.

The newspaper publishes cartoons across the political spectrum, particularly in its Sunday edition. This is no different than publishing columns by authors of different political viewpoints. Personally, I’m fascinated by political cartoons and view 30 or so new ones each day.

Unfortunately, there are a number of pro-Republican cartoonists who express opinions similar to Benson’s, and there are, unfortunately, many people who will agree with them. In politics, as in many things, “truth” appears to be in the eye of the beholder.

ROBERT W. REUTER

Santa Rosa

