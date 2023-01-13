Friday’s Letters to the Editor

School shooting, again

EDITOR: When a Virginia 6-year-old student shot his teacher in class, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said, “I do think that after this event there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented.” Join me now in prayer as we turn to the Book of Einstein, who is often attributed as defining insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

This first grade shooter is but one more iteration of possible scenarios for ongoing school shootings. It will sadden but not surprise me should the tables turn and a teacher arrives locked and loaded. We name our shootings to help us keep track: Stoneman Douglas, Robb, Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, on and on. Since 2013, this past school year saw incidents of gunfire on the grounds of preschools and K-12 schools quadruple. It’s only getting worse.

The actions we adopt will be a multifaceted approach that will include many things, but they won’t include keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them in the first place. The gun lobby’s lawyers won’t allow that. I read now that the bump stock ban was overturned. Nope, not surprised.

ROY CAMARILLO

Santa Rosa

Gaetz is dangerous

EDITOR: Rep. Matt Gaetz has played everybody. He drummed up the conflict over the House speakership and assessed Kevin McCarthy’s lack of character and lust for the title (even if it contained no real power) correctly. He managed to push the situation until it was exhausting for all. Then, at literally the last minute, he came up to his archenemy with a solution that allowed him to technically keep his promise never to vote for McCarthy — and left gutless McCarthy in lifelong debt to him. Gaetz is far more dangerous than I had thought.

What now?

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Learning from a student

Editor: While substitute teaching at my favorite “high needs” middle school, I was telling my class that when you write a letter to the newspaper another letter might blast your opinion. I reminded them of the old saying I heard as a kid, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me.” Then the most faraway (I thought) introverted student sincerely and softly touched my 70-year-old heart with, “Yes, they will do harm.”

MIKE SAWYER

Denver

Where is district?

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District has been an invaluable asset, providing protection and conservation of county lands. The state’s up-for-sale Sonoma Developmental Center land includes 700-plus acres of open space and habitat lands and the existing campus on the Sonoma Valley floor. The natural resource land includes two creeks with surface and groundwater resources, a wildlife corridor to the Mayacamas range and a wide diversity of wild lands and wildlife.

The sale of this land for housing and business development has been a much debated and argued issue. The open space adjoining the developed campus has never been officially set aside for permanent preservation through a legally binding document. It has only been recommended for that purpose by the state and county.

The question arises: Why has the open space district not shown any interest and been so silent during the three-year planning process when it should be advocating or at least voicing publicly that it is willing and ready to steward this land?

In fact, there is historical precedent for this when the district purchased an easement on 240 acres of developmental center land adjacent to Jack London State Park, which was subsequently annexed into the state park.

WILL SHONBRUN

Sonoma

A harsh penalty

EDITOR: A legal decision in a New York court may strike some as pretty harsh. In the state’s tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, Donald Trump’s former CFO, Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to serve five months at Rikers Island Prison. It should be noted that Weisselberg was the Trump family’s bookkeeper for some 50 years. Weisselberg is 75 years old, so, at least to this observer, this is a draconian sentence.

Could there not have been a less harsh sentence? There is no doubt that Weisselberg is guilty. He was “paid” with a Mercedes-Benz, an expensive apartment and tuition payments for his grandchildren’s education. Could there not have been some less severe sentence, such as, for example, doing community service or wearing an ankle electronic monitor, instead of having to serve time in one of the toughest prisons in the country?

The wrong man is heading to Rikers Island. Th right man is Donald J. Trump.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

