Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Pedestrians at risk

EDITOR: For the second time, I find myself writing about a collision between a car and one of my students (“Middle school student struck in crosswalk,” Jan. 20). While the last one recovered quickly and returned to school, the student who was hit last week was not as fortunate. He finds himself in intensive care, surrounded by loved ones. I, as well as all of the Spring Lake Middle School community, hope he makes a full recovery soon.

While it has been incredible to see our community come together, I can’t help but be angry that we need to deal with this at all. He was in a crosswalk, during a time when drivers should be aware of kids walking to school. It’s easy to blame this specific driver, but who hasn’t seen cars drive through crosswalks when people were waiting to cross, or drive through them while pedestrians were still crossing?

A law that isn’t enforced isn’t a law at all. Steady enforcement that keeps pedestrians safe, accompanied by infrastructure that emphasizes student crossing areas, can help make this the last time a family has to go through this ordeal.

ETHAN COSGROVE

Santa Rosa

Sanctimonious rhetoric

EDITOR: I’m tired of Republicans’ sanctimonious rhetoric about abortion and the sanctity of life. Their only interest is forcing women to bring a pregnancy to term regardless of the consequences. After that, as a policy, they lose all interest in the welfare of the newly born.

GOP policies and legislation are anti-child, anti-family, anti-female and hypocritical. They aggressively fight against any form of family planning — the one area that actively prevents unwanted pregnancies. And I have read more than once some Republican claiming that a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion is a form of eugenics against people of color. What absolute bunk.

There is a similarity between eugenics and the push to ban all abortions, and that is the fact that both movements were and are controlled by a white male population that believes it has the right to exert power over people who it feels should be under their control. I say to the GOP leaders, spare me the crocodile tears. Give women legislative control over your bodies and see how you feel.

BRIDGET McCOY

Cotati

Network news hype

EDITOR: It’s not just the weather reports, it’s the entire newscast (“Windy with a chance of hype?” Jan. 19). Networks used to give us the news and weather as a service. Then they figured out how to turn it into entertainment, which brings in a lot more money for them. The definition of news is “newly received information,” but every newscast begins with “breaking news.” I have some old news for you: It’s all about the money.

ROBERT PLANTZ

Santa Rosa

Climate change impacts

EDITOR: John Jobs says articles about the possible relationship between climate change and recent storms make The Press Democrat look foolish (“Fomenting fear,” Letters,” Jan. 16). Rather, it is the contrary. It’s true that “everything is not about climate change,” but the most important things are.

Climate scientists (who are the real experts) have proposed a theory and developed extensive supporting evidence that carbon dioxide emissions since the industrial revolution have drastically changed many things, such as the ever-rising CO2 content of the atmosphere, rising ocean water and air temperatures and rising sea levels.

If the theory is correct, and it appears to be, then this is an existential crisis. What could be more important than that? Shouldn’t we do something about it?

Jobs is only minimally correct when he says “there have been dramatic swings in global climate for centuries.” Actually, it has been since the Earth has had an atmosphere. This is the first time, however, that the dramatic swing was caused by an inhabitant (us).

It is a puzzlement to me why people insist on believing nonsense rather than good science. Perhaps they have been poisoned by the emissions of the “stable genius.”

JEFFREY RAPP

Healdsburg

Addressing deficits

EDITOR: Your Jan. 18 editorial seems to accept the Republican view of the world, to wit: deficits are horrible, so we must cut spending (“Looming debt ceiling requires compromise”). If deficits are so horrible, we can also increase revenues through tax increases or better enforcement of tax law.

One of the sources of our current deficits is the Trump tax cuts of 2017. This isn’t the first time Republicans cut taxes, then several years later rage about the deficit. If deficits are the problem, then both revenues and expenditures have to be part of the discussion.

BOB HESSE

Sonoma

