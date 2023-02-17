Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Cannabis and crime

EDITOR: The cannabis industry is finally admitting there is a crime problem that comes with pot (“Pot dispensary owners talk security with police,” Feb. 4). Cannabis’ high value is the problem. It’s valued at $500,000-$1 million per acre compared to the next highest value crop, which are grapes at $30,000 per acre. It’s no wonder criminals are attracted.

The county ordinance acknowledges the need for safety by imposing requirements to increase security on cultivation sites, including video surveillance, but this does nothing to protect surrounding neighbors from becoming collateral damage. The Sheriff’s Office acknowledges such risks and that it likely can’t respond quickly to a rural cannabis robbery incident.

How can growing a highly valued cash product be compatible in a rural residential neighborhoods? Shouldn’t we be excluding cannabis businesses in these areas?

BILL KRAWETZ

Sebastopol

Save birthing center

EDITOR: It’s been hanging in the air for years: Petaluma Valley Hospital could lose its birthing center, making it likely some at-risk birth could cause a mother and/or child to die en route to a hospital miles away in Marin County or Santa Rosa. There simply isn’t another hospital in south Sonoma County, so if there is heavy traffic on Highway 101 or blockage of Stony Point or Petaluma Hill roads, travel to another hospital could take too long for an expecting mother.

But this doesn’t have to happen. The Petaluma Valley Hospital birthing center by contract is supposed to stay open until 2025. What stands in the way is money, enough money to pay a fair wage and fund a few more anesthesiologists. Certainly, this is clear to management at Providence Medical Group, the newish owners of the hospital? Certainly they don’t want to be responsible for the death of a mother and child?

So please, whatever angels live in our area, please pony up so no one has to die en route rather than be amazed at new life brought into Petaluma Valley Hospital’s birthing center.

CONNIE MADDEN

Petaluma

A matter of profits

EDITOR: A three-paragraph item on the Feb. 9 business page said, “Big money is pouring into primary care clinics as the nation’s health care giants hunt for ways to cut costs by keeping people healthy” (“CVS invests $10.6 billion in primary care clinics”). The $10.6 billion is to buy Oak Street Health, which specializes in treating Medicare Advantage patients. Medicare Advantage (close to 50% of all Medicare patients) generates the most profit for insurance companies. Medicare Advantage is estimated by several health services research to cost Medicare $600 billion more over the next eight years than traditional Medicare. CVS is not about “keeping people healthy” but about profits.

DR. NICK ANTON

Santa Rosa

A ‘minimum living wage’

EDITOR: Regarding restaurant coalitions attempting to deceive the public via an upcoming referendum (“Fast-food law’s defeat questioned,” Feb. 5), I think the term “minimum wage” should be replaced with “minimum living wage.” Minimum wage should be redefined as “slavery light.” Problematic, I realize, comparing a paying job to slavery, but if you consider that what sustained the overwhelming profitability of the Confederacy — free labor — then it’s only halfway to a truly moral economic system when “minimum wage” is an acceptable standard of remuneration.

If the viability and profitability of any business depends on ongoing subsidy by the labor force in the form of underpayment (minimum wage), then that business isn’t a viable business in a democracy any more than cotton was in the Confederate states.

Any product being produced and sold must reflect the actual cost of a living wage for those who labor to produce it, then those who can afford that must pay that price. If enough people aren’t willing to pay that price, then it is not a viable product in a democratic, capitalist system and must fail.

The hours someone spends at any job are gone permanently from their life, regardless of the skill level required to do that job. Everyone deserves a living wage as compensation for those precious hours.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

Unaffordable housing

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s population dropped by 23,000 over the past five years (“Population keeps falling,” Monday), and there is still a housing shortage. Something’s wrong. It is clear that this is not a number of units problem. Rather, it is a distribution of income and assets issue, combined with resulting severe price distortions. Forgive the terminology, but if the nouveau riche want peasants to maintain their property and serve their persons, then they are going to have to find a place for the peasants to live.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

