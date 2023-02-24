Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Needless hunger

EDITOR: “Hungry Americans” should be an oxymoron. My heart sinks and my anger flares when I see a photo of starving American children. You might say that adults lining up at food banks are somehow at fault. But what did children do to warrant such treatment?

In 2018, the U.S. exported $139 billion in agricultural products — 25% of all farm products. The U.S. GDP is over $17 trillion. So our economy produces an excess of food; it just distributes it unfairly. Inequality is the source of most of our social, economic and political ills.

The obvious cause of hunger is the same as for lack of housing, health care and education: insufficient income (“Report: Many struggle to eat,” Feb. 8). The wealthy do not stand in lines for food or housing or health care.

Why should there be a thousand billionaires and 40 million Americans living in poverty? Sociological studies show that inequality breeds crime. So, we must be willing to tolerate crime and impoverish 40 million Americans in order to keep our billionaires happy. Is that right?

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

The wrong questions

EDITOR: A couple of recent letters about gun violence mentioned that almost all mass shooters are male. From teens to most recently a 71-year-old.

Initial media reports always say authorities are searching for a motive. Why? Even if they find one, it won’t unkill or uninjure people or undo the devastation and trauma for those left behind. And every motive is most likely different.

Assault weapons in particular are very expensive — $700-$900. Where are young men getting this money? Probably not mowing lawns or delivering newspapers.

We continue to ask the wrong questions. What about, why are these men so angry, and why do they feel entitled to destroy the lives of others, then, often, in a final act of cowardice, take their own lives, so as not to be held accountable? Are these shootings just one final attempt to garner notice? Or something else?

All the background checks and laws in the world won’t change the fact that too many people feel completely disconnected. Better communication skills might help, but where does anyone learn these anymore? How about conflict resolution? Anger management? Perhaps it should be illegal for men to own guns?

Our country continues to wring its collective hands, and gun violence continues to get worse. Ideas? Anyone?

LEAL REINHART

Sebastopol

Squinting at tickets

EDITOR: Why do event venues print tickets with such small seat and section numbers? The name of the venue and the ticket handler is in huge print. But reading the seat number in a six-point font is impossible with old eyes. Even ushers have a hard time, switching glasses, looking for flashlights and still having to squint and study, “Is that a three or an eight or a B?”

I asked the Green Music Center to fix that four years ago. The nice man in charge of such things said, “Good idea!” Nothing changed.

I enjoy live music and get out from time to time, but add the ticket reading challenge to traffic and parking challenges, weather and viruses, and it can be too much for this old codger.

Somebody once said, “Know the difference between what you can change, and what you can’t.” So fix the ticket font and tell us old people you like us. We’ll take the bus, if we can read the transfer.

GREGORY SPREHN

Napa

Restrict vacation rentals

EDITOR: Windsor got it right (“Town to ban vacation rentals,” Feb. 18). Vacation rentals no longer allowed in noncommercial areas is exactly what needs to happen in Sonoma County. These businesses have no place in a neighborhood. Thousands of us have had to suffer these for way too long; it’s time to phase them out completely. A new supply of long-term rentals or an inventory of places for sale would be great for our housing shortages. Owners have been allowed to profit at the expense of our real homes for way too long.

TRINA OLIVER

Glen Ellen

Free speech violations

EDITOR: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in his war against “woke” culture, has banned books and curricula from schools. What DeSantis fails to realize is that these are forms of free speech protected by the First Amendment. Government is prohibited from infringing on freedom of speech or passing laws that prohibit freedom of speech. DeSantis is the governor of Florida, and his actions are an infringement of free speech. It is another example of politicians cherry-picking the Constitution to meet their agenda.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

