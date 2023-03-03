Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Senior safety

EDITOR: Thank you for your front-page coverage of the Meals on Wheels driver who discovered an elderly man on the floor of his home after suffering a fall (“Neighbors: ‘This could have been prevented,’ ” Feb. 23). He had been down for up to five days. I applaud the message that neighbors need to be aware of seniors, and those with disabilities living alone, and keep an eye out for signs they might need assistance.

I wish the article had educated readers about the value of a wearable personal emergency response system. Many of these devices can automatically contact 911 when a fall is detected. A cellphone is great, but only if it is in reach.

As a medical social worker serving seniors, I can attest that when someone has fallen and can’t get up, it is an emergency requiring an immediate response. The longer someone is down undetected, the more dire the consequences.

DOROTHY REAGAN

Santa Rosa

Revisit payroll taxes

EDITOR: With the growing national debt, we are going to get many proposals for cutting entitlements, mainly Social Security. Many older folks have only Social Security as income. Some people are permanently disabled and have only Social Security on which to survive.

Currently, wage earners pay payroll taxes of 6.2% on earnings up to $160,200 and have paid since they started working. The government keeps their money until they retire, which may be for 40 years or more.

If workers earn $160,200 or less, they are paying on 100% of their earnings. Those earning $160,200 plus (many who earn well over $1 million) may pay only on a small percentage of their total earnings.

It’s time to review the caps and think about how we want our country to operate. Do we want to become a third world country with gated communities and poor people walking around barefooted? Do we want old people starving with no health care while some may have yachts and many homes?

Everyone should have enough money to live on; they don’t need so much money they don’t know how much they have.

HELEN M. ROWNTREE

Sonoma

Contrasting presidents

EDITOR: Two articles in the Feb. 19 paper stimulated ironic resonance — both positive and sad. Greta Thunberg’s well-written commentary on our failure to respond to climate change reminded me of the startling insults Donald Trump made after she was named Time’s 2019 person of the year and after her climate change presentation to the United Nations earlier that year. Another article featured Jimmy Carter as he enters hospice, reflecting on his dedication to truth and transparency with his statement: “If I ever lie to you, if I ever make a misleading statement, don’t vote for me. I would not deserve to be your president.” Why did this again make me think of Donald Trump?

PAUL SIRI

Petaluma

Divestment won’t work

EDITOR: Cynthia Dickinson’s letter suffers from the economic reality that divestment does not accomplish desired business results and certainly not in the current fossil fuel financial environment (“Pension divestment,” Feb. 18). The problem is that a public pension divestment is only a sale to another investor for cash. No money flows to or from the fossil fuel company. There is just one new share owner among thousands. Since there is no financial impact on the fossil fuel company, how can we expect a change in their operations? The answer is — no financial impact, no change.

Divestment could make it more difficult for fossil fuel companies that need new investment money. But the large established ones do not need new money. Recognizing their long-term business decline, fossil fuel capital investments are dramatically down.

When combined with enormous cash flows from existing operations, these companies have significant cash available, which goes to shareholders as dividends or share buybacks. They do not need new money, so divestment becomes a hollow political gesture, and proven at times to be a costly drag on pension fund returns. Another reason to support public pension fund investment independence from ill-informed political influence.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Don’t pick on smokers

EDITOR: Assembly member Damon Connolly, D-San Rafael, has introduced AB 935, which would ban tobacco sales to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2007. While I don’t have a dog in that fight, having given up smoking over 30 years ago, I do feel that there’s such a thing as too much government, and this is a prime example of that. Connelly should focus on getting criminals off the street and leave the innocent smokers alone.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.