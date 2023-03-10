Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Stopping school violence

EDITOR: The fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School is a tragedy for all involved and stems from systemic failures to come together and address school violence. The Press Democrat reports that 97 calls for police assistance were received from Montgomery High in 2022, and 945 calls from all other Santa Rosa schools.

Harley Rodgers, a Montgomery student, passionately questioned Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan as to why it took a death for officials to show up. Cregan diverted the question by blaming the Santa Rosa school board for voting to remove campus-based school resource officers.

Anna Trunnell, the Santa Rosa school superintendent, said violence prevention included “regular talks” about safety and “caring for each other on campus.” School resource officers and caring for each other cannot take the place of a countywide violence prevention protocol based on best practices and robust community involvement.

Such a plan needs school officials, teachers, the police, parents, counselors, local government and others to work together to address this scourge of violence. How many more school deaths will we allow before we take action?

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Penalize political lies

EDITOR: Rep. George Santos’ fabrications were intended to convince voters he was a better choice. If his election opponent suffered loss, how is this not a tort with legal liabilities? The Republican Party’s refusal to oust Santos is concerning.

If lies to get money, as in consumer fraud, are punishable, why are lies to get votes any less harmful? Unfortunately, we’ve elevated political deceit to where it’s protected by the First Amendment, and politicians gleefully cloak themselves with undeserved immunity.

If we are to regain a semblance of rational government, we must refuse to abide with deception. Oust Santos, regardless of political damage.

Headlines regarding the Dominion Voting Systems case indicate Fox News may face a serious liability verdict for knowingly broadcasting Donald Trump’s lies even after they knew they were, well, fabrications of a false witness undeserving of constitutional protection.

Our return to truth in government requires baby steps, and this is us trying to stand on our own two feet. We must penalize intentional liars seeking political, financial advantage.

ROY CAMARILLO

Santa Rosa

Malleable tax rates

EDITOR: I am surprised at the curiously malleable tax structure for cannabis growers. When I learned from the recent county’s cannabis update newsletter that cannabis tax rates would be made flexible to allow cannabis growers to stay profitable when market rates fall, it caused me to wonder: in which other economic sectors are taxes so accommodatingly lowered to benefit the producers?

As I recall, the tax was instituted to cover the cost of the county’s cannabis program, which is now a losing proposition and will need to be subsidized from elsewhere. Why does the cannabis industry merit this kid glove treatment? Let the market work, as in other sectors.

A quote from the update: “This allows for control of effective tax rate changes … that have been burdensome on cultivators as the market prices of legal cannabis have dropped.” Now, if I could just lower my county property tax whenever I feel it is burdensome …

LAURA C. GRALAPP

Santa Rosa

A vote for ‘Mutts’

EDITOR: Thank you for finally dumping “Dilbert.” Disturbing background info about cartoonist Scott Adams has been on my radar for a couple years, which is why I stopped reading his strip. Meanwhile, what’s not to like about Patrick McDonnell and his charming strip that encourages pet adoption? I was sad when you got rid of it. My husband and I have a rescue dog, and I have volunteered for Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue for six years. Welcome back, “Mutts.” And good riddance, “Dilbert.”

SHARON ROONEY

Windsor

A sad state of affairs

EDITOR: What a sad state of affairs that violence in our society seems to be seeping into all aspects of life. I can remember when schools, churches, hospitals were safe places. When will we as a free democracy start taking responsibility as a nation? What happened to respect, the right to honor different beliefs and allow for those differences to be an education and a learning experience.

We are one of the biggest countries in the world that manufactures weapons, we are absolutely inundated every day with violence on TV and in movies. Should we really be surprised by the violence we are seeing? We are watching a society that is imploding within, and people are crying out.

Politicians, stop the power play and start to create a society we can be proud of, a society that celebrates the differences. Let’s model a working democracy of equality, respect.

R. KEITH DONALDSON

Hidden Valley Lake

