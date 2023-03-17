Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A better model

EDITOR: Racial justice protests spurred a recognition that police officers are often asked to do too much. Cases that need a mental health worker or social worker are routinely handled by officers who do not have the same resources and skills of more specialized helpers. Santa Rosa’s excellent inResponse team seeks to divert some of these cases from police officers to mental health or social workers.

The crisis of safety in area schools demands that we have the same conversation about teachers being asked to do too many things that aren’t part of their job. Teachers aren’t mental health workers or social workers. Some of the kids having trouble at school really need a lot of help. They may experience emotional or physical abuse, neglect, hunger or mental health issues at home. Teachers don’t have the resources to reach out and engage parents of troubled kids or counsel children facing serious issues at home.

The same issues exist for school resource officers. They can be very effective but have the same limitations. Schools should follow the model of inResponse by fielding a team that can respond to the wider issues faced by teachers and students.

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

Raising water rates

EDITOR: In response to the March 4 article about a possible wholesale water rate hike, I ask how much more can people endure. We have seen grocery, gas and utility price increases that have outstripped pay raises most people have received. As a resident of Windsor, I know that our water rates increased when the town asked for a voluntary 20% reduction in usage.

The response from the town was that revenue decreased from the water usage reduction, so rates had to be increased to offset the loss. So, many residents saw little if any financial relief for saving water.

The article says deferred maintenance and aging equipment are culprits for the potential increase. Do the rates Sonoma Water charges municipalities not include a percentage for maintenance? If so, where did it go?

If the rate increase goes through, will Sonoma Water be maintaining its current profit margin, or is it sharing the cost with the municipalities? Bad planning on them? Unknown. But what is known, as with the other increases we have endured in the past two years, consumers are likely going to have to downgrade their lifestyle, again.

BOB PALMER

Windsor

Show support

EDITOR: I cannot think of any more difficult jobs than being a good teacher or a good police officer. We depend on them so much and in so many ways. They need and deserve our support, our advice and our encouragement to be a thriving and healthy community. Do it.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

Wellness checks

EDITOR: Reading about the death of the older man in his Cloverdale home prompts me to inform residents of Sonoma County that we have a service called Caring Voices, sponsored by Catholic Charities. This program has been in place for more than 30 years.

When a person signs up with this service, a call is made to their home to check on their general welfare. If a person doesn’t answer the first time, we call back a second time. If they still are not reached, we call a listed friend or relative to ask if they know the whereabouts of the person we are calling. If we still don’t reach them, then the caller may call the police department and a wellness check is made to the person’s home.

During the recent fires we were able to get help to people who needed to be evacuated from their homes. With the increase in summer temperatures, we remind people we call to drink water to decrease dehydration. As fall approaches, we remind people that flu shots are available.

If you are interested in signing up for this program, call (707) 687-8271 to reach Catholic Charities.

CAROL DICKINSON

Santa Rosa

Shopping bags

EDITOR: In 2016, California voters approved Proposition 67 to ban single-use plastic bags. For the first few years, people embraced the change, bringing their own bags to the store. The pandemic changed that when we were not allowed to bring our own bags. We can now, yet I have noticed most people do not.

Many retailers provide what they call reusable plastic bags, and many chains stopped offering paper bags altogether. That’s too bad, because these bags are rarely brought back to stores to be reused. Most are going to the landfill, or worse, scattered along roads and creeks.

I asked checkers at my local chain, and they agreed that most people don’t bring these bags back and admitted that the 10 cent per bag charge is not always charged. The plastic bag ban is not working. I think if the fee were 50 cents a bag, and actually charged, people would bring their own bags again.

By the way, my bags work great and hold twice as much.

RICK FITCH

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.