Friday’s letters to the editor

Planning ahead

EDITOR: Proper planning prevents poor performance. Sonoma County taxpayers will be paying for the relocation of the homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail, again. This will mark at least the third time we have paid for this. What's wrong with this picture?

As I drove past the encampment on Highway 12 recently, I couldn't help noticing the camp was getting larger. Since there are no restroom facilities along the trail, I also wondered where all the human waste goes. I know where the trash goes because it is strewn about the trail.

Now, they are moving them to the county government center and, possibly, the Veterans Building. That's not going to stop homeless people from coming back to the trail.

One solution would be to stop the first tent from being erected, not waiting until there are 30 tents. From past history, we know the homeless will come back. This time, stop the camp before it starts by planning ahead. Have city officials remove them when the first tent stake goes in the ground. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

WAYNE GRIFFITH

Santa Rosa

Public’s right to know

EDITOR: I appreciated John D’Anna’s column about the importance of the freedom of information to a healthy democracy (“Keeping the public’s business public,” March 12). During my years as a Sonoma County department head, I received numerous press inquiries and requests for information under California’s Public Records Act. Sometimes it was a real pain in the behind and challenging issues often arose. I just had to swallow hard and remind myself and our staff that we were doing “the public’s business” and the public has every right to shine a light on that work, even when that light revealed darkness.

The press didn’t always get it right, but that’s not a reason to play hide the ball. So I was distressed to read the comment from the Sheriff’s community engagement liaison that the Sheriff’s Office “doesn’t need the press” because it can connect with the public through social media. Frankly, that is an appalling perspective for any public agency, but especially for law enforcement.

Maybe the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t think it needs the press, but we, the people, absolutely do. Our democracy and the fundamental principles equality and the rule of law depend on it.

PETE PARKINSON

Santa Rosa

A shelter plan

EDITOR: A parking lot is not a solution to our encampment problem. Perhaps our public officials don’t regard revolving toxic waste sites as a problem. When taxpayers are charged to clean up these tent cities, they pay people in hazmat suits to clean up the toxic debris, and each cleanup costs a lot of money.

The law regarding homeless people is clear: You need a site to house homeless people or they can go almost anywhere.

The city of Santa Rosa has such a site. It has utilities, sewage, water and public transportation. That is the Chanate Road site that the county just sold. The city can purchase the site and rehab the newer hospital to accommodate the city’s homeless population. Tear down the old hospital buildings and put up barracks and a cafeteria to feed and train the residents.

They can reopen the clinics to screen and treat the residents and have offices to process and identify people, set up job training and get these people help to become productive individuals.

The state has the money for this, they require a plan to get the money. Here is a plan, do something.

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

Cost of a thing

EDITOR: Henry David Thoreau said that the cost of a thing is the amount of life which you must exchange for it. The amount of time we have to live is our most priceless possession. Why should millions of Americans have to give away their lives by working for minimum wage?

Nathaniel Roberts is right -- minimum wage should be defined as “slavery light” “(A ‘minimum living wage,’” Letters, Feb. 17). We must all work for our living, and since minimum wage is a poverty wage, those earning minimum wage are doomed to poverty. I can refuse to work for minimum wage, but I have a host of bills that must be paid. Catch-22.

Is minimum wage purely an economic issue? Or do those of us lucky enough to have shelter, food and health care owe something to those who do not? Is there in fact a common good in society, an entity greater than the mere sum of its parts? Does morality operate at the level of society? Our political leaders should make minimum wage “a minimum living wage.”

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.