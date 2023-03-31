Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Dance venues needed

EDITOR: I believe there is another huge issue that was not addressed in the March 19 article about the trend of declining theater attendance (“Theaters script their survival”). With the lockdown and restrictions we’ve dealt with, especially in those first two years of COVID, we’ve spent a lot of time watching things. We’re tired of just watching, we want to do things. We want to interact and be involved, and we especially want to dance.

Santa Rosa lacks venues that routinely have live music on the weekends. Places that have it (for instance, Coyote in Healdsburg) are packed whenever we’ve gone there. Some theater venues are well set up for this (think of the California), and even with local bands playing and a “regular” schedule of live music nights (maybe every other Saturday? Friday?) I believe they would fill with attendees.

I don’t want local theater to go away, but I do want to spend less time sitting and watching and more time doing.

MARTI SWAB

Santa Rosa

At the mercy of machines

EDITOR: The most stomach-churning recent article in The Press Democrat was Thomas L. Friedman’s March 23 column where he describes what Microsoft’s strategic research officer Craig Mundie propounds as the most advanced version of the artificial intelligence chatbot: ChatGPT (“Everything, everywhere is going to change all at once”). “I think that it represents mankind’s greatest invention to date,” Friedman quotes Mundie as saying; it will be “transformational.”

The enthusiasm among computer scientists for a new AI “product” that can produce complex information about virtually everything going on in the world in seconds is palpable. The promise of ChatGPT is that it will supplant the “sins” of lagging and faulty human cognition; that it’s a quantum leap in human efficiency, creativity and utility will advance civilization itself.

ChatGPT is also a sublimely adroit technology for trafficking in deception, fraud and all manner of political and intelligence skulduggery. Particularly because the advances — and speed — of new technologies typically outpace the ability of human beings to adapt to them, and because the machinery of governments to regulate the social consequences of their use is abysmally slow, all of humanity can end up being at the mercy of the inventions of a relatively small group of scientific (and corporate) oligarchs.

DONNA BRASSET-SHEARER

Petaluma

Expand the board

EDITOR: As an eight-year resident and homeowner in Rio Nido and now soon-to-be former owner in Dubrava Village, my experience is that the lower Russian River community is essentially the redheaded stepchild for the county. My suggestion may seem counterintuitive, but there should be two additional supervisors — for the lower Russian River and for Cloverdale. Why? Because math beats intention. Two-sevenths is better than one-fifth for getting fairer representation and consideration, which has been sorely lacking for decades.

With Palm Drive Hospital being foisted on us and the Russian River bond issue represented on every tax bill, this serves as a reminder of the role of this community: taxes, tourist revenues and permitting costs (despite no new construction}.

No knock on Supervisor Lynda Hopkins and the advisory committees, but again, nothing beats math.

EDWARD KIERKLO

Guernewood Park

School violence

EDITOR: Regarding the Montgomery High incident, I agree with Marian McDonald (“Two sides to the story,” Letters, March 11) when she writes: “There is plenty of blame to go around.” In my mind I see the 15-year-old freshman as an unsuspecting victim, until I remember he brought a knife to school. And the 16-year-olds are unfortunate hapless stabbing victims, and then I remember they burst into a class in session and attacked the freshman.

As a high school teacher for 30 years, I broke up many fights, in and out of the classroom. Sometimes I knew the rivalry involved — gang members, for example — but just as often the skirmish erupted without apparent prologue. And there wasn’t much we, as staff or administrators or even the most attentive parents, could do to prevent the outbreak.

I support any attempts to resolve the situation, especially efforts toward meaningful dialogue. Resource officers are helpful, but they must know how to relate to kids and be committed to forming relationships within the school community. We can fire staff and replace them with others and parents can vent all they want, but don’t expect miracle solutions to the sudden impulses of young teens harboring an unrelenting beef without an influx of good sound mental health practitioners and a culture that accepts the need.

BOB KLEIN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.