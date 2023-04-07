Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Risk of taxing capital

EDITOR: Looking through a tax and economics prism, I take exception to a couple of comments in Gerry Lazzareschi’s March 29 letter (“Unfair tax system”), which said Donald Trump “blew a big hole in the budget by decreasing the corporate tax rate” and cited “inequity built into the code” by the capital gains rate being lower than other income tax rates.

First, according to the Treasury, and contrary to the letter, corporate tax revenue has never been higher. The reason is simple. Lower rates are an incentive to produce; higher rates are a disincentive to produce. Additionally, be careful about advocating higher corporate taxes. While the high rates may make you feel better, the laws of economics say they will be passed through to you.

Second, higher capital gains taxes are a fool’s errand, as illustrated by this simple example. Tax the cow’s milk (income), but you have diminishing returns taking part of the cow’s body (capital). Start taking much of her leg, tail, neck and you will have an “udder” disaster with less milk to tax. Best to leave capital productive rather than taxing and spending it.

TED STEPHENS

Yorkville

The GOP response

EDITOR: So in this moment the GOP suddenly has decided to highlight that the domestic terrorist who committed the mostly cowardly act possible is a transgender male. Wow! I’m sure they haven’t spent any time trying to find the most common identifier of those who have killed innocent children on school campuses over the past 20 years.

I will. Almost all have been angry white males. Despite this fact, no one seems to want to call it out as a systemic problem. Maybe the nation should call out this angry white male crisis and start a national educational campaign aimed at defining such terrorist acts as the most dehumanizing and pathetic way to express anger.

To be fair, and although I support those who have the difficult challenge of being born in a body they don’t identify with, I must point out that the transgender person who slaughtered those children and adults in Nashville (and who was likely the victim of years of societal judgment and ridicule) was another angry white male.

SHERALYNN FREITAS

Santa Rosa

Pensions losing value

EDITOR: Sonoma County could do a lot to address the needs of older adults (“Aging plan to address needs of older adults,” March 30) — at least the few thousand who retired from Sonoma County employment. The county has not provided a cost-of-living increase for its dedicated retirees since 2008. The value of the pensions we worked hard to accumulate have decreased significantly without even a minimal cost-of-living adjustment.

ANTONIA ALBANY

Santa Rosa

Supporting shelter

EDITOR: For the past six years, Congregation Beth Ami’s Social Action Committee has been serving home-cooked meals to more than 100 residents of the Palms Inn shelter in Santa Rosa. We also provided individually packed meals during the pandemic. Our team has enjoyed returning ever since. The staff and residents have always been appreciative and look forward to our arrival. In all the time that we have served dinner, we have always felt safe and welcome.

During our visits we often have interesting conversations with the residents, who are clients of Catholic Charities as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs. Catholic Charities’ mission inspires their team to show love to those who have otherwise been forgotten; this is exactly what they are doing at the Palms Inn.

The residents have experienced challenges in their lives, many of which have been improved by having housing at this site. I have been touched by their stories. They are part of our community and shouldn’t be left behind. It is vital that people join hands to continue supporting the Palms Inn and the people who call it home.

LYLA NATHAN

Santa Rosa

A Haley supporter

EDITOR: As a minority voter who has voted Democratic since John F. Kennedy, I feel abandoned by President Joe Biden on public safety, immigration and education. I strongly support his leadership with NATO supporting Ukraine. So, what’s a voter to do? Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will abandon Ukraine, so they are out and no Democrat has declared. Then I read Nikki Haley’s declarations: she sees the war in Ukraine as an existential battle for the U.S. She has a strong but humane approach to immigration, she demands public safety, and she has a plan to tackle Medicare and Social Security. She’s a real long shot, but she’s the only candidate I can support so far.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.