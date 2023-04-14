Friday’s Letters to the Editor

‘Reportable’ gifts

EDITOR: Clarence Thomas claims that expensive gifts and luxury travel he and his wife accepted from a wealthy conservative activist were not “reportable” (“Thomas defends against scandal,” Saturday). Reporting such things may or may not be legally required, but they certainly are reportable. An honest public servant, wishing to avoid any suggestion of corruption, would report — or refuse — them. One should expect more precise use of the English language and better behavior from a justice of the Supreme Court.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Save Dunbar school

EDITOR: Dunbar Elementary is 166 years old, the oldest school in Sonoma and second oldest in the state. Some Sonoma Valley school trustees think Dunbar school should be closed. Why? Costs. However, there are other campuses like Flowery that could make more sense to close. Flowery’s dual-immersion program plans to move to Altimira, which will affect enrollment.

The school board hasn’t followed protocol or looked at all tangles to make this grave decision. They say it’s a “suspension of enrollment” when in fact it’s closing a public school.

Dunbar has required facilities for special needs students who thrive here. No other campus has the facilities to meet their needs. DunbArt, Dunbar’s art program, has attracted national recognition.

On Oct. 8, 2017, firefighters risked their lives to save Dunbar’s buildings. The chief made the call for all firefighters to leave private residences in Glen Ellen to save Dunbar. We’re indebted for the sacrifice they made and the neighbors who lost their homes to save the school.

With tens of thousands of alumni, Dunbar has always proudly represented the educational heart of Glen Ellen and the Sonoma Valley. What other school can claim this heritage?

I see Dunbar in danger once again and urge the board to keep the Dunbar legacy alive.

KAREN O’HARA

Sonoma

Undercutting rights

EDITOR: It is truly unfortunate that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk and people like him, because of either weakness or ignorance, unilaterally restrict women’s reproductive rights without simultaneously and immediately holding men (who are equally responsible for pregnancies) 100% responsible for their full share in providing for pregnancies, births and proper raising of children to full adulthood (“Judge disallows abortion drug,” Saturday). Having a planned pregnancy and a family is a blessing. Trying to solve 100% of a problem with a 50% solution is stupidity. Think.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

Corporate taxes

EDITOR: Ted Stephens asserts that corporate revenues have never been higher (“Risk of taxing capital,” Letters, April 7). That might be true, but corporate tax rates have certainly been higher and more progressive. The current, Trump-backed policy is a flat corporate tax rate of 21% whether a company makes $25,000 or $25 million. The Revenue Reconciliation Act of 1993 increased the maximum corporate tax rate to 35% for corporations with taxable income over $10 million. This resulted in strong economic growth and a budget surplus. If corporate tax revenue has never been higher, it is because corporations are making money hand over fist while trying to pay workers as little as possible.

Stephens gives an analogy of a cow as capital gains with its milk representing the tax on those gains. To use this analogy correctly the cow should represent the initial investment and the milk the capital gains. The cow remains whole and able to give more milk that can be distributed to all the hungry children.

MARIA BATTISTA

Santa Rosa

Inequity for retirees

EDITOR: Imagine the reality of receiving no cost-of-living adjustment for over 15 years. This inequitable predicament affects Sonoma County retirees. Antonia Albany revealed that Sonoma County retirees have not had a COLA since 2008 (“Pensions losing value,” Letters, April 7). In January, the UC Berkeley Labor Center released a study revealing that “retired Sonoma County government employees in their early 80s have lost at least 42 percent of the original value of their pensions to inflation.” Sonoma County is the only county in the Bay area that does not have an automatic COLA for retired county employees. The Board of Supervisors knows this and has done nothing to address this issue. It is past time to resolve this unjust way of treating those who worked for the benefit of Sonoma County.

DEBRA SHERMAN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.