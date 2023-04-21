Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Feinstein deserves better

EDITOR: They say Sen. Dianne Feinstein should do as old soldiers do and just fade away. But she is a fighter and has served very well and for a long time. She deserves better. Respect for the elderly and appreciation for those who have served the community very well seems to be a thing of the past. Yes, when we get older we slow down and make more mistakes. But in the past youth honored those who served and tried to support them. Trying to get her to resign is like throwing away something that should be treasured. People are not expendable. She deserves our respect and appreciation for what she has already given. Shame on those who think otherwise!

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

What will we leave?

EDITOR: Earth Day is the perfect time to get serious about our relationship with commodities and their effect on Earth’s life support system.

Every day we hear incessant demands for economic growth. We hear only a whimper for a sustainable environment. At this time, those are at great odds. Growth inevitably means more and bigger houses, cars and freeways, more shopping malls, wineries and corporations. More of everything. Do we really need more digital toys? Have we really come to worship at the temple of mammon?

A sustainable environment should mean clean, wholesome air to breathe, water to drink, food to eat, pure, nontoxic streams, rivers, lakes and oceans, land and forests that are protected against destruction and exploitation.

Earth has a finite supply of resources. No matter how ingenious and advanced our technologies, they only serve to deform and butcher the natural world. If growth means simply increasing the quantity of commodities we consume at the cost of decreasing the overall quality of life for all human beings and the environment, we deserve the catastrophic consequences.

Will we leave our descendants a toxic trash heap or a wondrous, habitable Earth?

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Reading to children

EDITOR: Missing from your informative article on reading skills is any discussion of possible external contributing factors (“Turning a new page on why ‘kids can’t read,’ ” April 17). I am talking about reading at home. Parents who read with their children reinforce classroom lessons and help create a virtuous cycle of learning and improvement. Like any skill, reading takes practice. Parents today often rely on iPads and other electronic babysitters to entertain and occupy their children. I can’t help but wonder if children would make more consistent progress if parents modeled reading at home and spent time reading with their children.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Slow pace of justice

EDITOR: I don’t understand what is taking the various jurisdictions so long to convict Donald Trump of his assorted crimes. After seven years, the district attorney in Manhattan finally brought an indictment against him for his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

The next court date is in early December (nine months from now), and it is only a pretrial hearing. No doubt the first of many.

Meanwhile, Fulton County, Georgia, is still sifting through papers; the U.S. Justice Department is reexamining the evidence compiled by the House select committee on Jan. 6; and another passel of lawyers is exploring the Mar-a-Lago classified documents fiasco. And, lest we forget, there are rape and defamation allegations in civil courts.

The perpetual continuance scenario only adds to the cynicism many of us feel about our government. At times I wonder if anyone in Washington really truly wants to resolve any of these cases during our lifetime.

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

Keeping track

EDITOR: I am a former Montgomery High School teacher who no longer lives in Sonoma County. Like everyone, I’ve been heartbroken by the recent tragic incident, and as an out of towner have been looking for an update on how the students, teachers, administrators and families are doing.

I love how you documented the views of students, parents, and teachers about what kinds of changes they feel are needed. Brilliant! I also find notable how easy it was to find information right after the incident, compared to a month later when it’s not an immediate emergency.

I would like to see more consistent and persistent tracking of the well-being of our schools and kids by the media, not on the time scale of days or weeks but rather over months, years and decades. In our “attention economy,” we can build community by keeping these stories alive with urgency. Maybe then it won’t become an emergency.

SKY NELSON-ISAACS

El Cerrito

