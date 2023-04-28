Friday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Accounting for costs

EDITOR: Your April 21 front-page article "Residents identify climate priorities" was of passing interest. Those who self-selected to participate in the virtual meeting identified their top three climate priorities: extend financial assistance to low-income households, improve and expand bicycle paths and walkways, and support agricultural practices. All three of these come with a price tag, except for maybe the third one, and the article does nothing to quantify that price or point out a source of funds.

Coincidentally, the April 21 Wall Street Journal has an op-ed by Joseph C. Sternberg, "Europe worries that America fights climate change too much." Sternberg concludes with: "Now the name of the game is delicate navigation between the green enthusiasms the political class has stirred in the electorate and the economic realities those politicians too long ignored.

"Many European voters still believe in the zero-carbon agenda. But there is a dawning realization that the high energy costs associated with net-zero goals will deindustrialize the West. ...Voters weren't told this was the economy they would be signing up for and aren't likely to be thrilled when they find out."

Before we rush headlong toward our green energy goals, perhaps we should slow down a bit and let the technology catch up with us.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

Assessing Trump

EDITOR: I just love it when people come out and say how wonderful Donald Trump was. Robert D. Shoptaw talked about how when Trump left office. we had 2% inflation and a robust economy (“Trump’s achievements,” Letters, April 22).

But since we were still in a pandemic, and everyone was shuttered in place, with free government handouts, no one was spending. Now the government has to pay for all this additional debt, and everyone is out there spending their free money, which has resulted in everyone helping to drive inflation up.

Trump’s buddy Bibi Netanyahu is under investigation for corruption, while Trump himself took the Fifth Amendment close to 450 times, which is, from what I can tell, an all-time record for anyone taking the Fifth. But the capper is when Shoptaw talks about “saving our republic.” Obviously, he hasn’t been attentive to what was disclosed at the Jan. 6 hearings.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

Difficult transitions

EDITOR: According to the logic of Kevin Parsons’ letter, we should retain old soldiers who “slow down and make more mistakes” because they, to paraphrase, deserve our respect and appreciation for what they have already given (“Feinstein deserves better,” Letters, April 21). Is that what we really want? A senator may not give orders by mistake that put others’ lives at risk, like an old doddering soldier might, but I would like someone firing on all cylinders representing my interests in the government. Asking someone who is failing to step down is not disrespectful. Respect and appreciation are not inconsistent with helping others manage a difficult transition that many of us will eventually face.

DONALD ROWELL

Santa Rosa

Another tax

If I correctly read the generally agreed upon science, Earth and mankind are at a tipping point on global warming. As in “we’re big in trouble, better do something quick.” I read in your paper that the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority is considering putting forward a climate change tax for voter approval (“Board eyes climate change tax,” April 19).

I see that bike paths appear prominent in their distribution of the proposed tax funds. I’m a civil engineer and worked on SMART’s “multi use pathway” for two years. Construction costs for the pathways were astronomical. Although they sound progressive and honorable, the rate of return climate-wise of a bike path, short term or even intermediate term, is one click above absolute zero. The pathway use would probably take 10 years to recoup the climate effects from construction alone.

How about more electric vehicle charging stations or more electric/hybrid government vehicles? Things that make a difference now. Bike paths? Come on. They’re just a red herring to help gain public support for another tax. And all of that “assistance to low-income households” sounds very fuzzy and open-ended. Count me out on this one.

GREGG GRUBIN

Santa Rosa

Losing our humanity

EDITOR: My wife and I recently returned home from a day in San Francisco in which we had attended the production of the Broadway play “Come From Away.” We parked near City Hall and walked down Golden Gate Avenue to the theater district near Market Street. The walk to and from our car was in painful contrast with the matinee.

“Come From Away” tells a true story of openness, hospitality and generosity between strangers which leaves the theatergoer with an optimistic sense of what human nature can be and how we are capable of treating one another.

In contrast, the walk up and down Golden Gate Avenue requires pedestrians to step over or around bodies slumped in a doorway or passed out across the sidewalk. Too many to count.

Alcohol, fentanyl or heroin, I do not know. But I do know, or at least firmly believe, that by continuing to ignore the poor, the homeless, the addicted, all of those less fortunate than ourselves, we will in time lose our own sense of humanity. We will become the victims of our own indifference.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

