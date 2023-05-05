Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Unfair water rules

EDITOR: Living in unincorporated west county where most residents rely on their wells for potable water, we are already burdened with considerable costs to maintain our wells and service our drinking water. There is proposed legislation to meter wells, which would add additional costs and is frankly inequitable.

Why should local homeowners be metered at the same rate as our farming and winery neighbors, when they are far greater consumers of water than the average homeowner? These commercial entities should have stricter water regulations and will continue to over-consume until proper legislation is implemented.

In areas where water is offered as a utility, metering water services and penalizing people when they are over their allowance could incentivize conservation. However, living in the country on our own regulated wells, we have built-in incentive for conservation — the more water we use the more we are saddled with costs to maintain and service our wells.

Residents should not be burdened with well metering, only commercial entities. If the city or governing body provides no resource, protection or value in the event of aquifers or wells running dry, then they have no right to regulate homeowners’ wells.

MAIA HAWKINS-LITVIN

Sebastopol

Keeping kids safe

EDITOR: Yes, all the yummy gummies that make mom and dad laugh will be attractive to kids (“Rising threat to kids,” Monday). The effects of cannabis poisoning can be serious. Most serious is our carelessness with dangerous items.

We always kept garden products in a locked cabinet, but one busy May gardening day, we were racing around and left the door ajar. Next thing, out pops our 2-year-old with a copper spray bottle swinging from her mouth. She could not open it, but any residue could have harmed her. Poison control center walked us through, happily the bottle had no drips, her mouth no odor. We kept an eye on her and never again left the cabinet unlocked, however inconvenient.

People, be careful with your kids and visiting kids. Lock up your prescriptions, over-the-counter stuff as well, booze, weed and guns. The fear that tore through us that morning still can grip me.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Teachers and trust

EDITOR: I am so glad Escondido middle school teachers Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West’s beliefs (or lack thereof) about transgender students’ rights were made open to the public (“Middle school teachers sue school district,” April 30). Now the vulnerable young people in their care have identified yet another adult they cannot go to for support, exacerbating the risk of harm for those students. I wonder if these teachers feel the same about the rights of gay and lesbian students?

KELSEY PACE

Forestville

Gun culture

EDITOR: The right insists that people need guns for two reasons. One, to stop a bad man with a gun, and two, to protect themselves from government tyranny. Truth is, bad guys are getting guns more easily every day, and good guys are stopping them maybe 5% of the time. The other 95% of the time, the bad guy does harm.

The idea that a group of people, with their small arsenal, playing dress up in the backyard can stop the full force and fury of the U.S. armed forces is inane. Do they think all that camo makes them invisible?

Even sadder, politicians are pushing these ideas as if they are credible, and their minions are buying the nonsense while Americans die and the gun industry profits on the fear they invent. This is creating a dangerous situation where might makes right and reason is ignored.

This culture needs to be checked and data informs us, when considered by states and countries, that regulations do work. Nine of the 10 top ratings for gun deaths are in red states with eased regulations. All that’s needed is to elect people who understand this.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Permissive bail rules

EDITOR: I read your article concerning the arrest of the individuals accused of theft at the Petaluma outlets (“Police: 3 arrested in outlet thefts,” April 26). One of the accused perpetrators was an individual from Eureka. A quick search showed that the same individual was arrested in Eureka on April 16 on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale (fentanyl). A subsequent search of Eureka police records verified the arrest and the release of this individual on bail two days later. This took all of five minutes. I waited a day to see if there was any follow up by The Press Democrat. There wasn’t. Isn’t this information the public is entitled to know? The continuing release of repeat criminals affects all citizens. And crimes of this nature are especially dangerous considering the rise in narcotic overdose deaths. I expect more from The Press Democrat.

TIM TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

