Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Acts and consequences

EDITOR: The Sebastopol City Council seems to be forgetting that a basic principle of civil disobedience is willingness to accept the legal consequences of one’s disobedience (“City sides with bird activists,” Monday). In other words, still support the rule of law. This is what filled the jails during the civil rights and Vietnam protests and eventually brought change.

Animal rights activists need to accept the consequences of their actions as an expected and necessary sacrifice for their cause. Breaking and entering and stealing violate our laws; laws we need to uphold for the safety of our homes and businesses.

We can’t label violent protests with which we disagree “terrorism and insurrection” and then excuse lawbreaking protests with which we agree.

MARY BLOM

Santa Rosa

Keeping schools safe

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa school resource officer program served among other things as a deterrent to anyone entering school campuses with malicious intent. First envisioned as means to establish better rapport between teenage students and police officers, the program continued successfully for over 30 years, and was modified occasionally to meet the needs of each campus, until it was abruptly terminated by the school board as a knee-jerk reaction to the George Floyd incident, which occurred over 2,000 miles from Santa Rosa and had little to do with the efficacy of the school resource officer program.

I’m reasonably certain that school board members reflecting on how they arrived at the decision are now likely to believe they acted precipitously, but they may not have the collective courage to admit that mistake and resume this program, which is more necessary than ever in light of the growing number of violent events around the country targeting schoolchildren.

To use a survey reflecting a small percentage of students who felt intimidated as the principal reason to refuse to reinstitute this program suggests that school board members may not be taking their responsibilities seriously. As a community we should take every measure available to ensure that our campuses are safe. This program is one of them.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa

Repurposing ‘eyesores’

EDITOR: There they are on corners near the Rincon Valley Oliver’s Market — two long-closed, windows-painted-over gas stations encircled by chain length fences. What to do with these eyesores? What if the stations were fixed up to become small business shops with an apartment built above the shop for the owner or staff? A win for new housing and small businesses. I wonder how many opportunities like this are available elsewhere.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Speeding is unacceptable

EDITOR: It was a quiet Saturday morning, and I was enjoying coffee and perusing the paper when a loud car came speeding down our country road. When this happens, I think of walkers, wildlife and the many curves on our road. Having lived here for nearly 25 years I have witnessed wildlife slaughter and numerous car crashes caused by those enjoying “driving fast” (read speeding). You can imagine my shock when I read the Sonoma County reflections column by a Press Democratic employee describing his love of fast driving (“The roads less traveled are the most fun,” Saturday). Somehow Steven Berkowsky feels by driving “early in the morning and late at night on one of the many curvy, mostly deserted two-lane highways in Sonoma County” puts him above those whose speed on freeways who he views with disdain. Driving fast is a euphemism for speeding, and whether it’s done on the freeway or a quiet country two lane road it’s unacceptable.

I would suggest Berkowsky slow down, enjoy the view and show some appreciation for his fellow citizens and the wildlife he terrorizes by speeding on quiet country roads.

ELIZABETH BARRETT

Guerneville

Replacing lawns

EDITOR: There was an excellent article on replacing lawns using only mulch and plants in the April 29 edition (“Time to do away with your lawn”). But it did not mention that alternatives to mulch, such as synthetic fabric, rocks, fake grass, etc., create yards that aren’t fertile and reduce absorption of rainfall.

In addition, yards using these alternatives will have no birds as there is nothing alive underneath the coverings for birds to eat, even if they could get through them. Birds come to yards where they can dig for food. Also, there will still be weeds, which I assume is the purpose of the fabric and rocks. It is recommended to have only 5 feet of noncombustible material next to one’s home.

Thus, following the guidelines of the master gardeners to use just mulch and plants will provide a natural and fertile environment filled with birds.

LYNN HOYLE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.