Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Solving the debt crisis

EDITOR: Here’s my two cents the debt crisis. By far the biggest cause of the national debt is the defense budget. Unless someone can come up with a compelling reason taxpayers should fork over trillions of dollars so we can be the world’s policeman and be able to wage two wars at the same time (our goal should be zero wars), we should restrict the miliary budget to the nation’s defense. We could save half a trillion right there.

Another way to save money is to stop paying subsidies to farmers who grow crops we don’t need. For instance, we pay farmers for growing sugar beets. Sugar is widely available on the world market, but we prevent imports of cane sugar because farmers and their politicians have enacted laws to prevent free markets. We also subsidize wheat and corn production when we continue to run annual surpluses.

We grant tax breaks for oil and gas production when it is in the national interest to encourage other forms of energy. At the least oil producers should have to perform some sort of public service to receive their tax breaks. I could probably come up with other solutions, but these are the biggest.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Feinstein should quit

EDITOR: As a citizen of practically the same age as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and more importantly as a voter in her state of California, I’m appalled and discouraged that she has not been able to make the wise decision to resign, and when I use the term “able to make the decision,” I mean that literally.

I am using the term “dysfunctional” to illustrate this situation; there should be term limits with an age limit of 80 for all jobs. The presidency, the Supreme Court, Congress, judgeships, etc. In addition, there should be protocols in place if someone shows signs that they are unable to do the job they are being paid to do. Shouldn’t logic prevail?

Feinstein has been supported by staff to maintain a modicum of functionality for how long? Who knows. But without a doubt she does not have the capacity to continue in this critically important position.

When will Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer step up to his responsibility and deal with this? It’s past time.

MARLENE ALVES

Santa Rosa

For silent fireworks

EDITOR: I want to offer this vision: In Italy, a town made a law that fireworks must be silent. It’s Collecchio’s way to reduce stress from loud noises that terrify animals, not just pets. Could we have peace in Sonoma Valley and a silent but beautiful display of fireworks like they do? And what an important testimonial to the terrible shootings everywhere. The sound of booming guns triggers trauma for many. Can’t we stop the gunshot sounds as a tribute to those lost in fires and shootings? Sonoma could be serene.

KATY BYRNE

Sonoma

Trump scares Democrats

EDITOR: After watching the video of President Joe Biden announcing his reelection bid, I wonder why he didn’t mention his many accomplishments. Well, we know the answer to that is zero. And what’s up with using a video? Again, we know the answer.

As a Donald Trump supporter, I take delight in seeing recent polls suggesting he will beat Biden in a rematch, although I am not so sure that a rematch will happen. Even Democrats don’t want Biden. And I’m not sure that he can implement the basement strategy this time around as he now has a record, a horrible one at that. Rather, it seems the strategy is to continue to throw as many bogus charges against Trump as they can, hoping something can stick and prevent him from running.

Sound familiar? That’s because we have seen similar tactics by other authoritarian regimes — arresting and possibly jailing political opponents. And why is the media not interested in covering the Biden family’s alleged corruptions, where surely the evidence is much stronger. Hmm, what are we to glean from that?

Life was good under Trump. You may not like his personality, but you cannot deny his accomplishments. And that is what terrifies the Democrats and the deep state.

T.K. McDONALD

Santa Rosa

Checking receipts

EDITOR: Whenever I’m asked at the cash register if I want my receipt I always respond, “Have I told you my cantaloupe story?” (“Be sure to check your receipts,” Sunday). If goes like this. A few years ago, on a busy shopping day, I bought a cantaloupe at Safeway. When I got home, I looked at the receipt and I had been charged $25 instead of $2.50. I took the cantaloupe and receipt back to the store and not only did they refund my money they gave me the cantaloupe for free. Moral of the story: Always look at your receipt before throwing it away.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.