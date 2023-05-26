Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Pay Congress last

EDITOR: We are told the United States might default on its financial obligations as early as Thursday because Congress can’t agree on raising the debt ceiling. A default would take us into uncharted territory, with possible serious consequences worldwide.

Although I have my own opinion of which political party is mostly at fault, I won’t name it here. The issue I want to address is the behavior of Congress when it comes to approving budgets on time and dealing with the debt limit. Congress voted to spend the money (in excess of tax revenue), and now it’s time to pay the bills.

A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the House to the effect that if there isn’t enough money to pay everyone, members of Congress will rank last when it comes to priority of payment. That is, we pay bondholders, government employees, retirees, suppliers, members of our military, medical care providers, etc., and if anything is left over we pay the salaries of the members of Congress.

The members of Congress sponsoring the bill are Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania. I urge readers to contact their representatives to support this bill.

LARRY HUDSON

Santa Rosa

‘Ignorant’ editorial

EDITOR: Your May 17 editorial is woefully ignorant of the fact that high school civics classes were reduced and then changed sometime in the late 1900s (“Fall behind on civics, fall behind as voters and citizens”). Civics became “American problems” or “problems in democracy.” When the word “problem” is associated with a class in government it demeans and reduces the value of the word civics, the study of civil affairs.

Civil discourse is no longer an option for those Eric Hoffer called “true believers.” It matters not whether they are right-wing or left-wing. Their belief system commands them to disallow any opinion that does not match theirs. Voters have the same problem discerning truth from fiction and rely on their feelings rather than critical knowledge.

Your editorial mentions partisan school systems and the need for students to learn to “engage in civic debate and compromise.” How will that happen when students in today’s schools are being propagandized by critical race theory and the 1619 Project, which are certainly not civic in their views. We have become a society desperately seeking ways to become victims instead of finding civil solutions.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

Don’t bargain on debt

EDITOR: I realize the pressure for Joe Biden to negotiate with Speaker Kevin McCarthy is enormous. The crisis was established that way to destroy the president’s agenda and weaken the economy, because that will improve Republican electoral chances in 2024.

It isn’t Biden putting the economy at risk. Republicans are trying to gut programs and policies Biden was elected for and rejecting his suggestions to trim the budget — among them clawing back trillions given to wealthy Trump donors during his tenure, diminishing anticipated tax revenues this year by billions.

Republicans win either way. Either the president loses precious programs and angers his constituency and threatening his reelection, or the economy is savaged and Republicans hope to run against his handling of the economy.

Biden shouldn’t negotiate. He should remind people that threatening with a weapon is using that weapon and make clear who’s holding and aiming it. Republicans have already achieved the victory of making it appear that both sides are equally responsible to negotiate. It’s a vicious Catch-22. Republicans won’t hesitate to default to weaken Biden’s electoral chances and are negotiating in bad faith. That makes negotiations impossible.

Democrats should swarm the media (like Republicans) to educate their base on this malignant strategy. Either way, it’s the American people who’ll suffer.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

It’s time to act on guns

EDITOR: Another senseless mass shooting after another senseless mass shooting, etc. When is this going to stop? Kids are afraid to go to school — I am old, school was safer than home when I grew up — and others are too frightened to go to public events. “Thoughts and prayers”? When was the last double-blind controlled study showing that they work? The answer is never. The time for action is now. Not next week, month or year. Now. If the party that is so beholden to the National Rifle Association cannot participate, then all of their elected officials need to resign and get out of the way.

M. ERLING OLSON

Olympia, Washington

