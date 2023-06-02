Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Unhosted nuisance

EDITOR: Once again, Santa Rosa is looking at enforcement instead of elimination of unhosted short-term rentals in residential areas. Imagine a home in your neighborhood that is vacant Sunday to Friday. But every weekend this house has a different set of strangers in it. They might be quiet strangers or obnoxious strangers, you just never, ever know. These strangers can come and do anything they want that would never be allowed in a hotel — like noisy parties.

What a horrible situation for the neighborhood. There are no neighbors and no stability in that unsupervised hotel next door. How about unhosted short-term rentals stay in commercial areas and visitors stay there — or visitors stay in hotels, bed-and-breakfasts or hosted short-term rentals where there is someone on-site? Owners of unhosted rentals can rent to people longer term and still make money.

Santa Rosa City Council members should ask themselves if they would welcome this hotel business next door in their residential neighborhoods.

MARIE PIAZZA

Santa Rosa

Classes for seniors

EDITOR: If it is true that the Santa Rosa Junior College is suffering from declining enrollment, here is a partial solution. Sonoma County has a reputation for being a wonderful place to live, so it is no wonder that people from all over the world come here to retire. In retirement, many people would like to continue an education that was interrupted by their careers. They would like to resume taking classes at a college but have no need to earn credits. They do not want to take exams and write term papers to earn a grade — even a pass/fail grade. They simply want to attend lectures, read class material and discuss important issues. In other words, audit classes.

Speaking for myself, I would be willing to pay the same tuition as students who are seeking a degree. So, the school would receive new funding, our cultural community would be enriched and SRJC would add hundreds of enthusiastic new students to a shrinking roster. Auditing sounds like a win-win.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Biden’s achievements

EDITOR: In response to T.K. McDonald (“Trump scares Democrats,” Letters, May 19), here are just a few of Joe Biden’s achievements: lowering prescription drug prices; the Chips and Science Act; the American Rescue Plan.; the Investment and Jobs Act; the Postal Service Reform Act; reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

The Biden administration is rebuilding our infrastructure, has gotten better wages for workers and more help for veterans. Biden’s first two years in office featured the strongest job growth in history. The unemployment rate is at its lowest in 50 years. In his budget, he pledged $139 million for Department of Veterans Affairs research and $16.6 billion for veterans’ medical care. These and more accomplishments are easy to find on Google.

McDonald claims Biden is corrupt, and yet he and his family have been investigated for over four years, and nothing. Recently by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and he has found nothing.

Let’s be honest, there is no deep state, and Donald Trump and his cronies did commit crimes. We could argue this for the next hundred years and never agree. But at least before voicing opinions we need to do our research. Our society has become more dependent on conspiracies and lies instead of truth. We can do better.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

Show the carnage

EDITOR: It was with profound sadness that this country marked the anniversary of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It’s with immense frustration and fury that I listen to reports of mass shootings now occurring weekly in this country and virtually nothing has been done by Congress to end this madness.

A reality check will shake the public and politicians out of their apathetic stupor is necessary. Show the photos. Show the horrific damage weapons of war cause, especially to small children. Get permission from the families, obscure faces if necessary, but until the public understands the carnage that goes on in this country nothing will change.

In the spirit of Emmett Till’s mother and her brave decision to open her son’s casket and the courageous photojournalists who changed the direction of the Vietnam War with photos and videos of the horrors, drastic events call for drastic measures.

Monotone reporting of “yet another mass shooting” and politicians’ thoughts and prayers are clearly not enough to stop this madness. Show the photos. Stop the disconnect between rhetoric and reality.

ELIZABETH BARRETT

Guerneville

