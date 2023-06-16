Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Big money prevails

EDITOR: A’s fans can protest in Oakland and rural Nevadans can hate public funding, but that will make no difference to the big money boys. They will do whatever they want, including buying state legislators and building a new baseball stadium.

It is quite a sight to see how the professional sports industry can shake its magic wand and send a wobbling state legislature into special session. There, duly elected representatives are called to consider a nine-digit proposal for a new stadium, because Las Vegans, you see, need more fun things to do. This new stadium will house a large portion of the host city and many visitors from out-of-state cities for 81 games a year, taking them away from the serious business of life for the remaining decades of their lives.

The good news is the proposed billion-dollar stadium, if built, will likely stand forever as a monument to Nevada’s once-sturdy existence, like the Coliseum in Rome, even long after American civilization implodes from within from too much emphasis on sport and too little emphasis on the health, education and welfare of its citizens.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross, Utah

Puncturing EV myths

EDITOR: I would like to correct some misinformation about the cost of owning an electric car (“Costly electric cars,” Letters, June 7). I have driven an EV for 10 years and have 131,000 miles on my original battery. The purchase price, battery technology, range and public charging infrastructure have all improved since I purchased my car.

A 2023 Chevy Bolt has a suggested retail price of $32,500 (excluding rebates) and has a range of 259 miles, which is more than enough for 90% of daily use. A Level 2 charging station is not necessary as the car can charge overnight using a standard 120-volt outlet, which many EV owners choose to do. Solar panels are not required for EV owners, but EV owners do use time-of-use metering and charge their cars when electric rates are low.

The total cost to drive an EV is much less than a gas-powered car due to cheaper fuel and almost no maintenance. If you are on a budget, an EV is the only way to go. Myeva.org is a great resource for those who are interested in exploring EV ownership.

DAN ELLECAMP

Petaluma

Time for acceptance

EDITOR: Upon reading Pete Golis’ Sunday column (“Hey, Class of 2023, congrats (sorry about the mess)”), where he wrote, “While you’re planning your futures, dear graduates, please also learn to be tolerant of people different from you,” the thought came to me again: when are we going to delete the term “tolerant” and insert “accept”?

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

Authoritarianism, again

EDITOR: In a land far away, not so long ago books were banned, voting procedures where changed, business were threatened, teachers were prohibited from discussing certain subjects, and immigrants were viewed as inferior.

Today in a land close to home, authoritarianism, to a far lesser degree, has raised its ugly head where lessons on sexuality and critical race theory are restricted, care for transgender people is limited, businesses are punished (DeSantis vs. Disney World), books are banned, two of which are on the Holocaust, and voting rights and privileges are restricted.

What man has learned from history is not to learn from history. He who has not learned from history is doomed to repeat it. Once again, authoritarianism in a milder sense has raised its ugly head in America.

GENE COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

Disturbing behavior

EDITOR: I find it both frightening and disturbing that former President Donald Trump would so callously reveal national security documents. However, I find it equally frightening and disturbing that some of our elected congressional leaders and those running for president would find this acceptable.

MARYL LINDAHL

Windsor

Turn about is fair play

EDITOR: Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to send us migrants. Not just Florida migrants, I believe he went to Texas and got some of Gov. Greg Abbott’s also. These were not illegal immigrants, but asylum-seekers who had no idea of where they were being sent or why.

Now, I know these are real people and not political pawns, but I think we could round up some people from some of our homeless encampments and open-air drug use areas, offer them a couple of hundred dollars and a ticket to Miami or Tallahassee, and with their acknowledged consent, send them on their way.

MICHAEL FALK

Forestville

