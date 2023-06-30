Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Doing without plastic

EDITOR: A month without plastic? You’ve got to be kidding! There’s no way. Everywhere you look, there’s something made of plastic. But what about trying to avoid single-use plastic at least for a day, a week or even a month?

Plastic pollution is certainly destroying our environment. Tiny microplastics particles have even been found in the human body. Plus, there are real challenges as well in collecting and recycling plastic.

It’s very difficult to avoid single-use plastic. I had minimal success when I tried to do a plastic-free month recently. Next time I will do much more shopping at farmers markets or stores that are committed to reducing plastic. Want to give it a try and see how much you can help heal the planet?

GAYLE PICKRELL

Santa Rosa

Closed-minded parents

EDITOR: A few thoughts about the article about the Sonoma County Parents group and their protest against vaccines and vaccine mandates during the pandemic and local drag story hours, which they perceive as a danger to children’s innocence (“Activists had roots in other causes,” Sunday). It’s hard to fathom why anyone would refuse to at least examine their beliefs when reality, logic and scientific fact are presented and instead choose to be closed-minded and ignorant, spreading venom and purposely attempting to endanger others.

The science of vaccines speaks for itself. It seems clear to me that exposing children to all types of people in a social way helps prepare them for the world and the wide variety of people they are likely to encounter, something Sonoma County Parents members apparently, sadly, did not receive in their lives. Those parents will attempt to pass on their ignorance, anger and fear to their children, something far more dangerous than a drag queen reading a harmless story to children in a library.

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

Misconduct reporting

EDITOR: A story in The Press Democrat says that as of Aug. 1 California lawyers are required to report other lawyers if they have “credible evidence that another lawyer has committed a criminal act or has engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or other wrongdoing that raises a substantial question as to that lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness.” Doesn’t that require every lawyer in California to report Adam Schiff?

JOSEPH C. TINNEY

Petaluma

An avoidable disaster

EDITOR: My career was in underwater construction. I ran the underwater portion of the Statpipe project (now making up for the loss of Russian gas exports to Europe), and I was the Russian shore approach manager for Nord Stream One (now deactivated, i.e., blown up). Excepting armed combat, few human endeavors have a higher degree of predictable uncertainty than underwater work.

The implosion of the OceanGate Titan, which killed all hands, should not have happened. The design was an untested prototype using materials that had no track record for the intended use. The company avoided testing required by the U.S. Coast Guard and others common to the certification of submersibles and ignored numerous warnings from experts from across the globe.

The owners apparently were blind to potential dangers and inexperienced in underwater operations and fabrication of their materials of choice. They operated in international waters without any permits or regulatory oversight. Clearly the industry needs supervision. To the lost souls, RIP.

STEVE CARTER

Sebastopol

Sounds of silence

EDITOR: Peace is the point of the Fourth of July, or did I miss something? We’re all worn out from shootings and fires, let’s make it a holiday that sends a message of no more fires, no more shootings. Enjoy community conversations. I suggest silent fireworks with wonderful bright lights, or go the way of Napa and other places with the sounds of silence.

KATY BYRNE

Sonoma

The Thought Police?

EDITOR: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, said her television turned itself on and was spying on her. She quoted Orwell’s “1984,” saying it could be the Thought Police. Don’t worry, it’s not Big Brother; he’s too worried about his upcoming court appearance to spy on you. It was only the Gazpacho police.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

