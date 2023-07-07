Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Interpreting the law

EDITOR: Your July 1 headline proclaimed a “double blow” being delivered by the Supreme Court. Sounds like a bad thing. While these actions were negative to those expecting a financial windfall or personal privilege, they should be acknowledged as affirmation of the court’s difficult duty to interpret existing law, even in the face of public opposition.

The Supreme Court is there to interpret existing law, not cater to large, well-funded special interests. Even something like affirmative action, having escaped clear judicial scrutiny for years, and being ingrained in the college admissions process, does not free it from being discriminatory and therefore clearly contrary to existing anti-discrimination law.

The court is correct in requiring clear legislation through existing channels to accomplish specific social goals and not following emotional special interest public protests.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Assange indictment

EDITOR: Daniel Ellsberg was indeed “a deeply knowledgeable and compassionate human being” (“Daniel Ellsberg: A personal eulogy,” Close to Home, June 25). Toward the end of his life, he took up the cause of Julian Assange.

The day Assange was indicted by the Trump administration under the Espionage Act of 1917 for publishing the same kind of secret government documents exposing U.S. lies and deceptions that Ellsberg had leaked, Ellsberg told a reporter that “every journalist in the country now knows for the first time that she or he is subject to prosecution for doing their job as journalists. It cuts out the First Amendment, essentially. That eliminates the First Amendment freedom of the press, which is the cornerstone of our American democracy and of this republic.”

Ellsberg added that what Assange does “is what the New York Times does. And clearly if he’s prosecuted and convicted, that confronts the New York Times, the Washington Post, and you, and every other journalist, with the possibility of the same charges.”

President Joe Biden recently declared that “journalism is not a crime.” If he really means it, the Biden Justice Department should heed Ellsberg’s words and dismiss the indictment against Julian Assange.

STEPHEN F. ROHDE

Sebastopol

A cruel irony

EDITOR: Isn’t it ironic that a nation colonized by immigrants in search of religious freedom, a notion cemented into the doctrine known as the Constitution, now constitutionally permits the exercise of that freedom to discriminate against those who don’t share the same religion, or at least do not interpret that religion the same way? Where are Machiavelli and Jonathan Swift when you need them? I guess we’ll have to settle for Monty Python’s “Life of Brian.”

EVAN FIELD

Windsor

Enslaving animals

EDITOR: Modern, civilized people hold that slavery is immoral. Should people in the antebellum South have known that slavery is morally wrong? Should people in Russia understand that invading another sovereign nation is not only a violation of international law but also immoral? Should people around the world understand that treating women as second-class citizens is immoral?

Should people in the Western world today know that killing 80 billion factory-farmed animals each year for human food is environmentally and morally wrong? Whereas the vast majority of people today agree that slavery is immoral, they are unable to perceive the immorality of killing and eating nonhuman animals.

Now that two corporations have been given approval to offer lab-grown meat to restaurants (“U.S. OKs chicken grown in lab,” June 22), will zealous meat-eaters switch — or will they demand “real” meat, red in tooth and claw? For the sake of the animals, let us hope they switch. As Peter Singer wrote in “Animal Liberation,” “We are, quite literally, gambling with the future of our planet — for the sake of hamburgers.”

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Reading the declaration

EDITOR: Thank you for including the Declaration of Independence in your July 4 edition. I must admit that as an educated 86-year-old woman I had never read the entire document. Our country is again in a state of disagreement, but our current issues and those that impelled our founders to make this declaration pale in comparison. I hope people will read it and realize the difference.

ANN SEBASTIAN

Santa Rosa

Showcasing diversity

EDITOR: Thank you for the excellent article on drag performances being so accepted and enjoyed in a voted-for-Trump state (“Drag queens are out, proud in coal towns,” Tuesday). It was a perfect time to showcase diversity, acceptance and independence.

SUE BATES-PINTAR

Petaluma

