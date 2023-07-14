Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Misreading the case

EDITOR: While I have general sympathy for Clarence Page’s concerns about sliding back into some form of Jim Crow, I believe he, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, have grossly misread 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis (“A troubling defense of free speech over civil rights,” July 8). It seems he may have neglected to review even the syllabus, the third paragraph of which summarizes that the plaintiff is “willing to work with all people regardless of classifications such as race, creed, sexual orientation, and gender” and “will gladly create custom graphics and websites” for clients of any sexual orientation; she will not produce content that “contradicts biblical truth” regardless of who orders it.

This case had nothing to do with (per Sotomayor) “(refusing) to serve (customers) based on race, (etc.).” It is clearly about producing content she finds objectionable. It’s not about food or plumbing, where the protected characteristics of diverse patrons play no role. So long as the same services are offered equally to all, I see no basis for objection.

Should we compel a vegan designer to produce a website celebrating and demonstrating the slaughter of animals? Or a gay rights site to present homosexuality as an abomination? How do we decide which beliefs all citizens must actively endorse?

RICHARD MINNER

Santa Rosa

A plastic tsunami

EDITOR: I spend hours washing, drying and recycling single-use plastics (“Drowning in a sea of discarded plastic,” Close to Home, July 9). There are few alternatives available, usually beyond my budget, but plastic is ubiquitous and cheap. It’s almost impossible to go through a day without encountering it, even in the most eco-friendly places. How are we to keep it out of our environment? When will we demand companies stop producing single-use plastics altogether? As it is now, we are trying to stop a tsunami with a teaspoon.

LINDEE REESE

Cotati

Dangerous escalation

EDITOR: When Bashar Assad used cluster munitions in Syria, with large numbers of civilian deaths and serious injury, Americans were horrified. But we did not join the ban on their use. Now we are giving them to Ukraine (“Biden defends cluster bomb call,” July 8). Our stated reason is that they might run out of ammunition otherwise. Is this escalation giving Vladimir Putin an excuse to use tactical nuclear weapons?

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

Wine’s good works

EDITOR: A recent letter commented on legislation introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson and Sen. Alex Padilla that would research smoke exposure and implement crop insurance for the largest industry in Sonoma County (“What about farmworkers?” July 1). The legislation deals with a specific problem: smoke exposure has never been covered under crop insurance. This bill would fix that.

Wine is an important industry in our region, and the industry does a lot of good work in California. Later this month, vineyard employees from throughout Sonoma County will head to Washington through the Sonoma County Winegrowers Leadership Academy to meet with federal officials and learn about resources available to them. The wine community employs over 54,000 people, pays out over $3.2 billion in wages and generates $1.2 billion through wine tourism, and that is just in Sonoma County.

Throughout their time in public service, it’s clear that Thompson and Padilla have been supportive of working people, and I’m sure they will continue to work in Congress to address the issues facing our communities.

GUILLERMO HERRERA

President, Mexican American Vintners Association

A matter of greed

EDITOR: I think the deal between the city of Rohnert Park and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria is just another example of rampant greed in our society (“Tribe, city ink new deal on casino,” July 8). This is much more than Indian self-reliance. How much more money does this tribe need to be an economic success? Maybe an upcoming billion-dollar expansion is the answer.

As far as I know, the tribe is exempt from paying most, if not all taxes. What little money the tribe gives to local government is frankly a drop in the bucket. You can bet your bottom dollar.

The city of Rohnert Park is rubbing its hands together with joy and happiness with the upcoming cash flow. I have many friends who can’t wait to get on Highway 101 southbound to give their money to the tribe, with the dream of a big payout.

I try to convince them to stay away from this place. However, they still go there with a smile on their face. But when they get back, the smile is a frown. Tribal Chair Greg Sarris has always been less than forthcoming when asked in the past about how much money each tribal member receives. My guess: more than most Sonoma County taxpayers earn.

JIM OWEN JR.

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.