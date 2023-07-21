Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A message for millennials

EDITOR: I read with interest about wineries needing to appeal more to the 27-to-42-year-old millennials, since they apparently make up about 21% of the U.S. population (“Missing the mark,” July 12). So as folks like me age away, the wine industry needs them to take up the slack.

Now, there were only three millennials quoted in this column, but the gist of what they seemed to imply was that 500 years of traditional bottling and labeling was stodgy old school, they wanted wilder labels and names on the bottles, sort of like beer and vodka, et al. In my large circle of drinking friends, wine is consumed mostly with food or at quiet events, after dinners, etc. And it took all of us many years to come to appreciate the many nuances of fine wines; it’s an ongoing process for sure.

So my message to those future wine drinkers is: Go party down with your “special” beer, vodka and tequila, and when you grow up, maybe you too will find that appreciating fine wine is quite a special thing after all.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

SSU is making progress

EDITOR: Sonoma State was an example in your July 14 editorial, with a 60% six-year graduation rate that lags behind the CSU average (“Spare CSU students a huge tuition increase”). This information on Sonoma State’s graduation rate is accurate. I want to provide other information, however, that demonstrates our steady progress toward meeting CSU’s Graduation Initiative 2025, a systemwide effort to graduate students in a timely fashion and eliminate equity gaps for historically underrepresented students. As of 2022:

— SSU led the CSU system in two-year transfer graduation rates and is more than 13 percentage points above the CSU average.

— SSU was fifth in the system in four-year graduation rates and 4 percentage points above the CSU average.

— Despite the recent lag in six-year graduation rates you address, Sonoma State is 10th in the system for that metric.

Sonoma State is making excellent progress toward reducing academic disparities, having virtually eliminated the equity gap for historically underrepresented students, meaning that most students, regardless of race or ethnicity, are graduating at the same rate at SSU.

We would be happy to share more information about our progress in the CSU’s Graduation Initiative 2025. Our campus is proud of its efforts to improve graduation rates for an increasingly diverse population of students, which strengthens the value and power of a Sonoma State degree.

MING-TUNG “MIKE” LEE

President, Sonoma State University

An inhumane decision

EDITOR: I cannot thank you enough for calling attention to the inhumanity of President Joe Biden’s decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine (“Cluster bombs are a step too far,” editorial, July 12). As you point out, these munitions “will leave behind a legacy of despair and tragedy that will unfold for years.”

In addition, providing these munitions will do nothing to bring an end to the war, and as the New York Times editorial board noted will “undermine one of the fundamental reasons to support Ukraine: to defend the norms that secure peace and stability in Europe, norms that Russia violated so blatantly. Encouraging the use and proliferation of these weapons could weaken the support of allies who until this point have rallied behind American leadership.”

Veterans for Peace and other U.S. anti-war organizations have denounced the decision to supply cluster bombs and are holding a rally on Saturday at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, Army ammunition plant. Let’s support these organizations and call our representatives to let them know we don’t want to be the bad guys.

ELLEN FORMAN OBSTLER

Petaluma

Media obfuscation

EDITOR: The July 15 front-page article in which the headline claims the “GOP passes defense bill that limits abortion” was, in my opinion, a classic example of media obfuscation. To wit, it took the reader 16 paragraphs out 19 to learn that the limitation of abortion was a reversal of a Democratic policy authorizing taxpayer funding of travel costs for military personnel who want an abortion. Further, the GOP-passed bill also prohibited U.S. taxpayer funding of transgender surgery. Further, for the record, four Democratic representatives voted for the bill.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Display of patriotism

EDITOR: I was stunned by the assumption of what people would think if I flew the American flag (“Flying the flag,” Letters, July 18). I fly the flag because I love my country, and my husband of 60 years, a career Marine, fought and was wounded in World War II, and fought and merited the Bronze and Silver Stars in Korea. I am deeply grieved to think that our flag has become a symbol of the division in our country.

JOY SOLHEIM

Santa Rosa

