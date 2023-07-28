Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Battered roads

EDITOR: It’s nice that Santa Rosa Avenue is going to be fixed (“Road getting overhaul,” July 19), but how about some of the feeder roads between Petaluma Hill Road and Santa Rosa Avenue? The city has allowed a phenomenal number of apartments to be built in the southeast quadrant and in typical fashion has done nothing about access roads.

New developments on Kawana Springs Road, Yolanda Avenue and the corner of Petaluma Hill and Kawana Springs are going to cause traffic to explode on these roads. There has been absolutely no thought given to this magnitude change in traffic. Then, added to this is all the traffic the new In-N-Out Burger will generate on Yolanda. The roads in this area are in abysmal shape since apparently anybody with a jack hammer and a shovel can tear up the road, throw a few buckets of blacktop down, use a hand compactor and declare it fixed.

Thanks to the developers of Brix 325 for repaving their section. Colgan, Flower, Barham and Brookwood avenues are nothing but poorly executed patches with virtually no original pavement. The standing oxymoron used to be military intelligence. I think we can add Santa Rosa street maintenance.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

A ‘serious felony’

EDITOR: The July 19 editorial was spot on (“Child trafficking is a ‘serious felony’ ”). California Senate Bill 14 would classify child trafficking as a “serious felony” and enable convicted traffickers to be classified as three-strikers.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly let it languish for two months. Then six Democrats on the Public Safety Committee, including Mia Bonta, the wife of California’s attorney general, committed political malpractice and showed a lack of courage by not voting for the legislation, effectively killing the bill. Two Republican members of the committee voted for passage. If not for the intervention of Gov. Gavin Newsom, the legislation would have died then and there. A revote saw four Democrats and the two Republicans resurrect the bill. Bonta and one other Democrat did not vote.

Why is Bonta in the Legislature if she fails to vote, especially on a vital subject concerning child protection? Is she afraid that adding to the list of serious crimes will negatively affect people of color? Sorry, all people regardless of ethnicity, skin color and lack of moral fiber who are found guilty of these crimes against children should receive life sentences.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Inspiring story

EDITOR: I want to thank columnist Kerry Benefield for bringing us the story of Ian McLaughlin’s return to the trail, and The Press Democrat for putting it on the front page (“ ‘The best feeling I have ever had in my life,’ ” Sunday). The story was about what is important in life: love, friendship, family, summoning all your strength to face the challenges life can present and knowing that you’re not alone. Politics, ideologies, philosophies and religious beliefs often define us, but they are often ephemeral and mostly peripheral to what is important in life. Ian McLaughlin’s story reminds us of that.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Slavery sophistry

EDITOR: In “Alice in Wonderland” the Red Queen says, “When I use a word it means whatever I say it means.” She has a devoted follower. I see that the governor of Florida and esteemed humanitarian Ron DeSantis found that slavery benefited those who were enslaved because many were taught skills they otherwise did not possess.

Question: Were these skills that were needed in their homelands? As far as I have been able to learn, cotton picking, blacksmithing, cooking foods they did not eat, cleaning up their owners’ homes and plantations, mending and maintaining farm equipment and other skills of that nature would have done the enslaved no good in their native lands. These were jobs that benefited their enslavers only.

This is sophistry and hypocrisy of the most flagrant kind. DeSantis has managed to do the impossible — be more of an embarrassment to our country than the worst president in our history managed in a full term in office.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Alzheimer’s hope

EDITOR: A July 18 article said a new Alzheimer’s drug “modestly slows patient’s inevitable worsening by about four to seven months” and included the phrase “finally, there’s some hope” (“Drug delays disease”). Really? With caregivers facing as many as 15 years of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and no cure, hope is four to seven months longer, and the drug needs to be administered intravenously? We need to provide support and services for caregivers and their loved ones to make the years with Alzheimer’s as livable as possible for both. The carepartnersinitiative.org website describes how our local nonprofit provides this care.

WHITNEY EVANS

Chair, CarePartners

