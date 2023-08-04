Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Blaming Biden

EDITOR: Many Republicans are reacting to Donald Trump’s many indictments as Joe Biden’s election interference. What they fail to acknowledge is that Trump brought this on himself.

In the classified document case, it was Trump who brought classified documents to his Mar-a-Largo resort, then refused to cooperate when asked by the government to return them. Had he returned the documents when asked there would be no indictments. It’s now alleged that he plotted to delete surveillance video showing the movement of these documents throughout his resort. Biden had nothing to do with this.

With the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump refused to listen to his own attorney general and White House attorneys who told him that the 2020 election was not stolen and his attempts to overturn the results were illegal. Instead, Trump listen solely to his own lawyers. We are now learning that Rudy Giuliani has admitted that his claims of election fraud were a lie. Again, Biden had nothing to do with this.

We elect our representatives and senators to legislate laws to protect Americans and our national security. Is it asking too much to expect these lawmakers to speak the truth when our laws are clearly being broken?

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

States’ diverse approaches

EDITOR: Phil Weil says the Supreme Court is “breaking apart” constitutional law with decisions he doesn’t like (“A nation in retreat,” Letters, July 22). An analytical look suggests the opposite. They court is following the Constitution and solidifying the rule of law. It says no discrimination based on race, which means all races treated equally under the law. It says nothing about abortion, so that subject is left to the states in absence of federal legislation.

The Constitution realizes that having unity as full national legal conformity is often not a good thing. It allows for states’ rights on many things, which has led to diversity of approaches. In a free country, this is OK.

To confirm how this has been a good thing, look at migration statistics. They show large movement to states with less governmental regulation and subsidies and more reliance on individual freedom, initiative and merit. National prosperity continues.

This freedom for states to have diverse approaches has allowed Americans to escape from over-regulated places like Detroit and Illinois to a wide choice of options with jobs, prosperity and economic freedom. Further support is evidenced by international migration — lots want in, few out. While America is not perfect, freedom and prosperity seem to be well recognized.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Uncontested elections

EDITOR: I too am an unhappy voter and agree with Roy Throop, who is disappointed that Mark Adams will not challenge Lynda Hopkins for 5th District supervisor (“Seeking an alternative,” Letters, July 25). I understand that defeating an incumbent is difficult, even one as unpopular as Hopkins, who has made blunder after blunder.

Friends in the 1st District tell me that Susan Gorin is retiring and only one candidate has thrown their hat in that race. If Rebecca Hermosillo is the only one on the ballot, there will be no candidate nights, little press coverage and no chance for residents to vet her and ascertain her positions.

I find this apathy and lack of concern about the dysfunction at the county both alarming and curious. We need supervisors who will ask questions and not just sit on the dais and accept everything staff and county counsel tell them.

CHARLENE STONE

Santa Rosa

Voting rights at risk

EDITOR: Earlier this year an independent, nonpartisan law and policy organization, the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, published a study showing that lawmakers in 32 states introduced or pre-filed at least 150 bills aimed at making it harder to vote.

Since the beginning of 2021, 18 states have passed 34 restrictive voting laws, which can disproportionately affect voters of color, while only four states have recently enacted laws that expand access to the vote.

A NPR/Ipsos poll shows that belief in the “big lie” that voter fraud helped President Joe Biden win is as widespread as it’s ever been, that despite evidence refuting that lie.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 died. While it passed the House, it was blocked by Senate Republicans.

There is reason to be concerned and a clear need for action. What can we do as individuals to help protect our democracy? If you aren’t already registered, register and encourage young people to register as soon as they can.

As John Lewis said, “My dear friends: Your vote is precious, almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have to create a more perfect union.”

BETTY MALMGREN

Napa

