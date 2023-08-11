Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Seeking an alternative

EDITOR: Our country has survived living under a basically two-party system since its inception. We may not make it much longer. I find it truly disappointing that both parties are preparing to ask us to vote for their prospective candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, both of whom are completely unacceptable and unqualified to lead our nation.

Biden is a tottering old man who displays all of the attributes of old age, Trump is a self-centered grandstander who only listens to himself and would probably spend, if elected, four years getting even with all of his opponents.

We need a young, smart, hardworking and dedicated person for our next president. Both parties have people that match these needs, but because of politics we may be forced to pick between two people who are the least qualified.

If there was ever a time for a third party, it is now. I will not vote for Trump or Biden. I will vote for almost anyone else if they show any signs of the qualities needed to be president.

REX SCHIMMER

Fulton

Quick fixes

EDITOR: Americans are always looking for a quick fix. Michael Burwen wants a “constitutional amendment that limits the age of politicians” (“Time for age limits,” Letters, Monday). I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt and assume that he’s not proposing euthanizing anyone; I think he means that we need to set a limit on how old an elected official can be. Burwen overlooks that we already have a serviceable solution staring us in the face. Elections. We can refuse to elect a candidate who we deem to be too old.

It’s our job as voters to choose the most qualified person to represent us. We need to do our job. Same goes for term limits. Dump bad public servants; don’t arbitrarily term-limit good elected officials.

We need to stop looking for quick fixes and do our job as citizens.

SARAH J. PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Our choice

EDITOR: It seems that Eugene Robinson is caught up in the left-wing radicals who are trying to put Donald Trump in prison (“In Trump case, rule of law is winning, so far,” Saturday). I feel sorry for anyone that hates that much as to try to persuade people Trump is such a bad man. What about Joe Biden and Hunter? Did Trump do anything worse than Joe Biden? I believe not. The charges will only create more support for Trump, which it has already done. May I remind you the definition of democracy: We the people choose elected officials. It saddens me that you forgot this, and we the people can vote for whoever we want.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

It’s more than Trump

EDITOR: Peter Baker’s analysis pointed to many ways the former president has corroded our democracy (“Trump’s case wide-ranging,” Aug. 2). But it is foolish to blame Trump alone. He’d be just another fool on a soapbox shouting at traffic were it not for his supporters in Congress, the sophisticated machinery of Fox News and the support of cynical Americans.

I can only imagine his supporters are those who hate America, who have long believed some vaguely defined “system” is out to get them, who think voting doesn’t matter because both parties are the same, who believe wildly ridiculous conspiracy theories, who are so angry (at the IRS, the CIA the NIH?) that burning it all down is just fine with them. They seem unaware that destroying is easy, but building is hard.

The problem isn’t Donald J. Trump. The problem is us — we haven’t paid attention and taken seriously threats to America’s democracy, and we haven’t worked to improve our nation. And if we don’t, the somnambulant sycophants of Trump — or whoever the next potential dictator may be — will continue to corrode our democracy until it may be too late.

BONNIE HOGUE

Santa Rosa

GOP climate plan

EDITOR: For a decade or so the Republican Party has had no platform. For even longer I have tried to understand what conservatives really want. They tell us what they are against, but rarely what they are for. Well, now they have Project 2025. It is a nearly 1,000-page document from the Heritage Foundation.

On Saturday, The Press Democrat presented what I hope is only the first of many examinations of this transformational idea (“GOP has its own climate plans”). Basically, the idea is to reshape the executive branch and give the president much more power. Under the guise of eliminating waste in government, they will eliminate as many Cabinet positions as possible. Their climate plan takes us back decades. I am certain the entire document will do the same. Read beyond the headlines. When you read “GOP has its own climate plans,” you may be fooled into believing that is a good thing. It’s not.

Read everything you can about Project 2025. If you believe our country should go back decades the plan may please you. But if you look closely at the implications of the plan you will see it is an attempt to completely subvert the U.S. government.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

