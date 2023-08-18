Friday’s letters to the editor

Cutting health costs

EDITOR: Throughout our history, we’ve joined across races and places to make sure our loved ones have what they need to thrive. While Big Pharma prioritizes profits over everyday people, the Biden administration is making health care more affordable. One year ago this month, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act. This bill does a lot of good things, but I'll focus on one that matters to me: lowering everyday health care costs.

The Inflation Reduction Act caps monthly insulin costs at $35 a month for anyone who gets their insulin through Medicare. That translates to 1.5 million Medicare recipients who will save hundreds of dollars each year. And that's not all. The Biden administration's initiative is inspiring private companies to cap their monthly insulin costs at $35 a month too, lowering health care costs for millions more.

Our votes mattered. The Inflation Reduction Act is the start of what can happen when we work together to make sure all of us, no matter the color of our skin or the content of our wallets, are able to thrive.

MARY SCHEIB

San Francisco

Watchdog reporting

EDITOR: Your very thorough and important investigative work regarding the no-bid contracts awarded to DEMA Consulting & Management must be commended. This is exactly the type of local journalism readers want and expect from The Press Democrat.

Kudos to Staff Writer Andrew Graham for his very dogged efforts and for making the public aware of how little accountability there has been for tens of millions of dollars. Citizens should be outraged that these contracts were awarded without a bidding process and what sloppy oversight there has been for these contractors.

I am glad to see the contracts going forward will be put out for bid. However, the important thing is to then make sure the contractors hired are accountable for how money is spent. I'm hoping The Press Democrat will continue to keep the public informed.

LAURIE TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

Shortchanging Ukraine

EDITOR: Why aren't we giving Ukraine enough military aid it must have to win its war with Putin's Russia? It was made clear on MSNBC by a retired CIA officer and a representative of a think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, that Ukraine is paying a needlessly high price in terms of dead and wounded soldiers to carry out its counteroffensive. In addition, Russia's bloodthirsty Kremlin and tyrant Vladimir Putin carried out another attack on civilians in the city of Pokrovsk, a small city about 30 miles from the eastern battleground. Five men, women and a child were known dead while at least 31 were wounded. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for - but not gotten - aircraft, longer-range ground-to-ground missiles, more heavy artillery, ammunition and tanks. Why not? It was repeated by these two military experts, the U.S. would not allow its military to fight the war Ukraine is having to fight.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

Biden, Trump and gaffes

EDITOR: I want to respond to Linda Davis (“is unfit for office,” Letters, Aug. 8). Yes, the TV networks she listed have reported on Joe Biden's gaffes. I hope she does know that Biden has been making gaffes for years and that he has a speech impediment. Gaffes don’t eliminate a candidate for president, or else Donald Trump would have been eliminated a long time ago. Trump makes gaffes, rambles for a long time and no one can follow him, and he insults anyone who disagrees with him. Biden does not lie to the American people. He does not attack his opponents with accusations and threats. And if you take the time to research his accomplishments you may have a better view of this president. Instead of listening to just one news outlet, expand your horizon and learn.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

Time to move on

EDITOR: For some Americans concerned about the great divide and the political vitriol that has resulted from it, Donald Trump is not the issue. It’s the 60% of Republicans who support the most mendacious, corrupt president we have ever had.

I worry about the collective conscience of these Republicans. How can anyone choose to reelect a man who has lied 30,000 times, who continues to lie about winning an election he lost, a man who disrespects women, who's been impeached twice, consorts with convicted felons, panders to white nationalists and has been charged with 34 felony counts.

Some of us fail to see that the man’s character has tarnished our reputation, that a leader who seems more concerned about self not the Constitution he pledged to uphold isn’t the kind of individual we need to make America great again. Our focus should be to make American better. And move on.

It’s time to remember the ideals that have set us apart, the pride we have in a country that fights to ensure freedom, equality and justice for all. It’s time to forget about a man whose ego made him unworthy of our loyalty and trust.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

