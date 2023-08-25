Friday’s Letters to the Editor

The sky isn’t falling

EDITOR: Contrary to what others might have you believe, the country is not failing. Check the jobs reports, check the spending reports, and check the savings reports. Inflation is not through the roof, as Republicans would have you believe. What recession? The current administration is not failing. As a matter of fact, it has passed over 200 (bipartisan) bills, most of which positively affect the whole country. The Inflation Reduction Act is working, folks. Jobs are being created for Americans. Did you notice how Republicans are taking credit in their districts for bills they voted against? They don’t want to give the administration any credit for anything positive.

But it may feel like the sky is falling in 2025 when the Trump administration tax breaks expire and your taxes go up (except for big business). This was planned — the tax breaks would expire during the next presidency (if Trump had been elected to a second term), so he would not be blamed for taxes going up.

The sky is not falling!

CLIFFORD FERRELL

Cotati

Failure of leadership

EDITOR: The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was an act of domestic terrorism — violence used to promote a political agenda. Donald Trump stood by watching the event without saying anything to stop it. We now have grand juries and judges being threatened because of Trump’s indictments — more acts of domestic terrorism. Trump has the right to free speech, which many argue is fueling this domestic terrorism. What is important here is what Trump is not saying — he’s not saying anything to reduce these threats. A true leader will speak out against violence. A true leader defending the Constitution will speak out, defending our democratic institutions, especially when they are under attack. A true leader will think of others who may be harmed by their rhetoric. Trump only thinks of himself — not a good leadership quality.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Pass the farm bill

EDITOR: Every five years the farm bill must be renewed by Congress. It is a trillion dollar bill that provides critical support for agriculture as well as food assistance for 40 million low-income Americans. It has been attacked by members of the Freedom Caucus as spending too much and making it too easy for low-income families to access food assistance programs. House members from agricultural districts are pressing their fellow representatives to avoid an ugly floor flight. This even includes a member of the Freedom Caucus. They want bipartisan approval of this must-pass legislation. For representatives who oppose and make this a circus, remember we vote. Go ahead and make our day.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

Hope for Alzheimer’s

EDITOR: I’m extremely grateful for the Aug. 6 article on new treatments for Alzheimer’s (“Local doctors excited by trials”), having lost my mother and mother-in-law to the disease. They were diagnosed a year apart and lived with dementia simultaneously for over 11 years, eventually ending up in the same memory care community in Santa Rosa.

I have volunteered at the Alzheimer’s Association for over 10 years, facilitating support groups, providing community education and offering a monthly singalong in partnership with Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (call 707-573-1210 for more about support and services). It has touched my heart to stand alongside those with the disease, their loved ones and their friends, all of us patiently waiting for a cure. We have finally turned the corner into an incredible new era of hope and treatments.

Please join us for the annual Sonoma/Marin Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 7 at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University. We will acknowledge the courage of those living with dementia and their care partners, honor those we have lost and celebrate the promise of a cure in the near future. For information, go to alz.org/sonomamarinwalk.

PATTI WICK

Santa Rosa

Watchdog wanted

EDITOR: Journalism and newspapers are for civic discourse, for supporting readers, citizens and voters, as we live in a democracy with freedoms to protect, and for disseminating vital information. “Our Town” needs lively, logical reporting of our news, now more than ever. Please stop promoting ultraluxury tourism, please stop celebrating unbridled tourism and consumerism, and focus on our town’s precious resources: water security, downtown land use, our struggle to dignify and honor workers with needed workforce housing and a living wage, our quest to maintain an affordable, livable, local-serving downtown. Stop advertising Healdsburg and begin sponsoring community voice reporting. We yearn for the Fourth Estate.

BRIGETTE MANSELL

Healdsburg

