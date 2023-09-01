Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Founders’ wisdom

EDITOR: Our founders were not saints, nor did they purport to be. They were problem-solvers on a mission to improve the proceedings of government. Colonials trusted the reliable nature of integrity but did not mandate it.

They understood the weight of obligation. Pledges, they knew, confined a person’s behavior to a purpose. Such obligations inspired a conflict between the weakness of will and the strength of character. They believed that Americans had the temperament to embrace the challenge of self-restraint and would abide by ideals instead of desires.

So, the founders devised a system of governance that relies on arbitration to develop a consensus. They named this country the United States and put E pluribus unum on our money as a reminder to build upon similarities, respect differences and object to moral wrongs.

TOM FANTULIN

Fort Bragg

Scott Dam and salmon

EDITOR: In all the discussion about Scott Dam and the fate of Eel River salmon, I have seen almost no mention of the effects of climate change on the fish life cycle. Even though Scott Dam has been in place for over 100 years, one is led to believe that the current collapse of the Pacific salmon population is almost entirely due to Lake Pillsbury. This raises my suspicions.

I know “fish folk” have had a goal of removing Scott Dam for at least 40 or 50 years. They would have us believe that removing the dam will restore the river to historic flows of the past, with the salmon swimming wild and free. However, what happens if climate change has a different plan, and the river runs drier and warmer than ever?

This reminds me of a “freeway through the middle of Santa Rosa” moment. What seems like a good idea today may turn out to be a disaster 30 or 40 years hence. Just food for thought.

WILLIAM SPITA

Santa Rosa

Church bankruptcy

EDITOR: The San Francisco Archdiocese will declare bankruptcy to avoid paying damages to victims of its clergy’s sexual abuses (“SF Archdiocese files for bankruptcy,” Aug. 22). Rather than sell valuables or, better still, get funds to compensate from the Vatican, they evade responsibility and reparations. When I made my childhood confessions, to be truly sorry meant you attempted to make things right with any victim and with God. A lot has changed.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Too much building

EDITOR: Supervisor Susan Gorin got it right that the Sonoma Developmental Center developer blindsided the county and just about everyone with a last-minute plan to build 930 new houses, a big hotel and a conference center on the historic core campus (“New wrinkle in SDC project,” Aug. 24). That’s even bigger than the 750 or more homes that the county approved in the controversial specific plan for the treasured property.

But that’s why we sued the county. The environmental impact report for the developmental center, certified by the county, allows for 1,000 units, giving the developer leeway to exceed the specific plan. Either way, it is massive sprawl in the middle of a greenbelt and wildlife corridor that is also in the direct line of wildfire that the landscape demands.

I remain convinced that the Marin Headlands is a far better model for the developmental center property than housing, hotels and commercial buildings that belong in our towns and cities. In the long run, such an approach will be far better for people, wildlife and the climate.

TERI SHORE

Sonoma

The cost of delay

EDITOR: As I write this letter on Aug. 22, the front page is dominated by three stories that are direct results of climate extremes, which scientists have been saying for quite a while are going to get more frequent and severe if we don't rapidly lower our greenhouse gas emissions. Can a conscious person still not pay attention?

Those who would have us do nothing, or very little to correct the problem, use the argument, “It’s too expensive.” I think it’s now quite obvious that not addressing it will be astronomically more expensive, and we now must decide whether to spend exponentially more to do triage or invest in the remedies needed to decarbonize our economy. Doing so would have the benefit of building many vibrant industries, i.e., renewable energy products and installation, retrofitting underinsulated buildings, repairing degraded ecosystems and more.

It’s too late for “a stitch in time to save nine,” but if we apply 99 stitches now, we can save 10,000 later. Likely the whole garment (Earth’s human support systems) will be tattered rags if we fail to act as if our lives depended on it.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

