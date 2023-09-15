Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Scoring political points

EDITOR: Readers with a memory should remember that in September 2015, Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News the Hillary Clinton hearings about Benghazi, Libya, were specifically designed to damage Clinton in the 2016 election. They succeeded even though the hearings uncovered absolutely no wrongdoing by Clinton. Her famous quote, in answering one of Rep. Jim Jordan’s questions, was, “I’m sorry that it doesn’t fit your narrative, congressman. I can only tell you what the facts were.”

Now, McCarthy is doing exactly the same thing with the impeachment inquiry regarding President Joe Biden. Let’s all remember that the purpose of Republican political activity in Congress and elsewhere is never to help the American people get better but rather to score points that will put them in office.

That’s all they care about.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Destructive regulations

EDITOR: Media reporting of sympathetic personal situations in Sonoma County mobile home parks shows there are financial hardship cases, but these should be handled through normal charity and public welfare channels, not heavier market regulation.

These personal poverty problems will only be temporarily alleviated by regulations that force property owners to subsidize rentals and provide eviction payments. Such short-term fixes will make mobile home parks even more uneconomic and accelerate extinction of this important affordable housing segment.

Politicians claim this will preserve affordable housing. Yes, for a short term, until opportunities arise for mobile park owners to close and repurpose their properties. Ignoring the long-term (not that far away) impact of more stringent regulations will cause further park closures, solidify that new ones will not be built and confirm that overregulation with pro-tenant bias does not preserve but ultimately destroys affordable housing. Census data shows mobile home units for the past 15 years down 8% nationally, with virtually no new supply. Is this preservation? Basic economics usually prevail.

This increasing overregulation burden also impacts the broader market of affordable rental housing. Can we convince our politicians to think about long-term impacts of expedient short-term solutions? Any surprise we have an overall affordable housing shortage?

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Estate tax repeal plan

EDITOR: The next time you hear Republicans rage about the national debt, remember that the estate tax repeal bill they are pushing would give $1.8 trillion to billionaires, including $88 billion to the Walton family, $72 billion to Elon Musk’s family and $46 billion to the Jeff Bezos family but nothing to 99% of American families. This exemplifies the heart and soul of the GOP: ever more for the already rich, nothing but culture war and conflict for the rest of us.

TOM WODETZKI

Albion

New city rhetoric

EDITOR: Here’s a quote regarding the “utopian city” some rich Silicon Valley guys are planning for Solano County (“Details of utopian city emerging,” Sept. 6). Sandy Person, executive director of the Travis Community Consortium, a job that presumably requires communication skills, said, “It’s so apparent as the spotlight shines on the ‘vision’ of this recent news that it’s so important the community and the citizens of the United States understand and become aware of the impact that can affect our military installations.” A 40-word sentence signifying nothing.

And piling irony on top of nonsense, Jan Sramek, leader of the collective that’s gobbling up Solano County farmland, tells us how fishing trips to the Delta made him fall “in love with the area.” So he and his buddies want to change it.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Idling outside schools

EDITOR: As a very happy grandmother, I volunteer to pick up my grandson at school at least once a week. I was horrified that we were not allowed to park our cars unless one chose to venture onto a side street or vineyard. We were asked to stay in a line and leave our cars in idle, inching up each time a child is picked up.

I was patient with this during the pandemic, but the pandemic is over. Drivers are still lining up, leaving their cars in idle and waiting to pick up the child. Kids can’t really walk home from some of these locations, and there is ever-present danger to children, but we are polluting the air where our children are playing and doing it five days a week throughout the county.

These schools are teaching global warming lessons, speaking of air pollution as a contributing factor. Can’t we find a way to park cars and walk to our children? Can we give up part of a field or part of an administration yard We need to consider this issue.

JAN CORBETT

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.