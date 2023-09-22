Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Mixing justice and politics

EDITOR: Were you as excited as I was to see that conservatives are now on board with strict enforcement of gun laws? The Hunter Biden case should open the flood gates. We can now expect conservatives to rigorously go after the thousands of folks not related to the president who obtain guns illegally. They would need to demonstrate actual concern for this issue to show the Hunter Biden case isn’t just politically motivated.

On that subject, Sen. Ted Cruz has stated that none of the cases against Donald Trump should exist because they are all politically motivated. Come on. The senator is a lawyer. Is he implying Trump’s lawyers should jump up in court and say he should be acquitted because this case was politically motivated? After the judge finished laughing, he would remind the lawyers that motivation for bringing a case has no relevance in a trial. The court cares only whether the accused has broken a law and should be punished for it.

I haven’t heard Cruz or any other prominent person claim Trump is innocent.

RICK OWEN

Cloverdale

Follow the money

EDITOR: Do you remember when it didn’t cost $100 to fill up your car? The gas tax is to fix the roads, but outside of Highway 101, where is that money going? How do electric cars contribute to upkeep on the roads?

Do you remember when you could use your debit card at the grocery store? Now you need your credit card. Inflation is a tax, and it is caused by government spending, and it keeps depleting our incomes. There are exceptions. Government union workers seem to be getting unlimited cost of living increases and now want taxpayers to pay them not to work. San Francisco is scheduled to spend $672 million on a homeless population of less than 8,000 people. What is Sonoma County spending, and where is the money going?

Who is really benefiting from this conundrum? Isn’t it time we looked at all the players and their corporations. Most of these corporations don’t pay taxes, yet their CEOs and board members make really good money. How much, and who are the board members? The people should know where their money is going, especially on a problem that is only growing.

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

An American hero

EDITOR: I want to thank you for printing Fay Myenne Eng’s commentary on Sept. 11 (“Do you know the name of this American hero?”) I did not know Betty Ong’s name until I read this piece. Now I will never forget her name. She is an American hero. Thank you for informing all of us.

JULIE COOPER

Petaluma

Fragile democracy

EDITOR: How is democracy fragile? In 1995 I was the mayor of Santa Rosa, and I tried to negotiate an agreement between a group of mobile home owners and a representative of park owners. I failed. There would be no negotiated agreement. Why not? The homeowners believed they could get all of what they wanted through a voter initiative. The park owners believed they could get all of what they wanted through legal action in the courts. Why compromise in an agreement and get less than everything you want?

Fair and honest elections are a way we make social decisions. Agreeing to decide issues democratically through the election process represents a form of compromise between conflicting interests. With elections you seldom get everything you want, but if you believe you can get everything you want through gerrymandering, voter suppression, nullifying elections, claiming election fraud, failing to replace the Electoral College with nationwide majority rule, violence and intimidation and disrupting the peaceful transfer of power, why settle for less by way of a fair and honest election?

Democracy is fragile when you believe you can get everything, or at least more of what you want, through undemocratic means.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

Back to the future

EDITOR: During the 1970s, when I was a parole agent for the California Youth Authority, working in an interagency cooperative program as a vocational rehabilitation counselor, that program and another program with the state Department of Corrections were highly successful in helping parolees find and maintain gainful employment and avoiding criminal activity.

These programs were eliminated by the “tough on crime” punishment-oriented conservative elected officials, and while the Department of Corrections added Rehabilitation to its name, little was done to change their failed punishment-based programming. Instead, more prisons were built, and more members were added to the California Correctional Officers Association. Recidivism increased as the opportunity for a successful return to productive work was eradicated.

I rarely advocate returning to past practices, but in this instance, it is the right solution at the right time.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

