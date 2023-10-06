With age, experience

EDITOR: There’s a lot of talk about President Joe Biden’s age. I keep thinking that with age comes experience, wisdom and relationships. He knows how things work and he knows people. During his time in the Senate, he worked with and built relationships with men and women on both sides of the aisle. This has enabled him to accomplish so much in his 2½ years as president.

The Inflation Reduction Act for infrastructure and the Chips Act for semiconductor chips are bringing good jobs in construction and manufacturing to lift the middle class.

Biden and his team have made economic decisions that have paid off with the lowest unemployment and strongest job recovery in 50 years.

Biden has heightened our country’s standing among nations of the world. Through his leadership, he and his vice president have been able to bring countries in Asia and Africa to the table to pledge mutual support of democratic ideals.

That’s an impressive record for an old guy. Biden knows his job and he knows people. Yes, I wish he were 30 years younger, but I don’t wish he had 30 years less experience in understanding the world and in getting work done in Washington. I’m staying with Biden.

PEGGY PARR

Forestville

Irresponsible grants

EDITOR: In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom estimated state spending would exceed revenues by $32 billion. The state’s cannabis equity grant program exemplifies the fiscal irresponsibility that helped create the enormous deficit.

Sonoma County alone is handing out $687,000 in cannabis equity grants to those who can provide the cannabis ombudsman in the county administrator’s office, who is in charge of awarding the grants, with an arrest record, including those who were convicted of a nonviolent felony.

The statewide program to reward lawbreakers must be tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. Applications are now open to those who were convicted of selling, distributing, manufacturing or cultivating cannabis. Their family members are also eligible. Legislators and the governor are squandering precious public resources. Maybe soon, we will pay those with an arrest record and felons convicted of selling or manufacturing fentanyl.

The indiscriminate loss of water, land and confidence is of grave concern.

MARSHA VAS DUPRE

Santa Rosa

Preservation leaders

EDITOR: I appreciated Kerry Benefield’s Sept. 24 column (“Subterranean Santa Rosa”). As I read, I was sure there would be mention of the Committee to Restore Santa Rosa Creek, a citizens group formed in 1989. The scope of Benefield’s column did not include the committee, and I must honor their vital work here.

Under the inspiration and leadership of educator and progressive Steve Rabinowitsh, ecologist/biologist Marco Waaland and other environmentally engaged citizens, the Committee to Restore Santa Rosa Creek worked for years to help create what would become the Prince Memorial Greenway. California Coastal Conservancy grant documents list the history of the greenway project as “rooted in a strong community-based effort.” The public workshops led by Waaland and Rabinowitsh produced the Santa Rosa Creek master plan, which was adopted by the city of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and the Sonoma County Water Agency in 1993.

May we always remember the vision and passion of our fellow Santa Rosan’s who have contributed to preservation and restoration of this treasure we call home.

JANESSA WAALAND ROGERSON

Santa Rosa

Impactful reporting

EDITOR: I just read the latest update of Staff Writer Phil Barber’s investigative reporting over the past couple months regarding the treatment of and wage theft from young employees at 14 Bay Area Subway Shops, all owned by the Meza family (“$1 million in wage theft ruling,” Sept. 30). Looks like they won’t be owning them much longer. A U.S. District Court hit them with fines of almost $1 million and an order to sell or close all 14 shops. Here’s hoping those shops sell to responsible, fair employers who can make a reasonable profit without cheating employees.

This story is just one fine example of the power of the print press and quality, in-depth reporting. Bouquets not brickbats to Phil Barber and The Press Democrats for making our community a better place to live. Subscribe to keep ’em alive, folks.

CHARLES SHAY

Cotati

Seeking wisdom

EDITOR: I noticed there have been a lot of letters about the wisdom and foresight of the founders but none about the wisdom and foresight of today’s politicians. I wonder why that is?

WANDA HALE

Petaluma

