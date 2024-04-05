Friday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Disappearing moderates

EDITOR: There are a good number of people in Sonoma County who mourn the growing loss of the political middle. In the past, moderate Republicans and Democrats dominated political offices in the county. This has changed, and those who still define themselves as middle-of-the-road find they have to choose a side.

Moderates who used to be Republicans are now moderate Democrats, and Democrats who used to be moderate have to define themselves as progressives. I see this as the world outside Sonoma County forcing us to make choices we were comfortable not making in the past, supporting issues we would have shied away from before.

The idea that we could maintain a status quo was naive. We now face different definitions of freedom. Some want freedom from one version of a nanny state. Some want the freedom to keep our world sustainable. It may come down to a sustainable world or a growing dystopia. I am not sure we can keep sitting on the fence rail.

PAUL CARROLL

Santa Rosa

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: Our high school kids aren’t graduating, and middle school kids are bringing weapons to campus. What was on the March 27 school board agenda? Renaming a school that doesn’t need to be renamed (just drop James from James Monroe), and consideration of a resolution to support a cease fire in Gaza (why at a school board meeting?).

JANYCE BODESON

Santa Rosa

Wait for annexation study

EDITOR: What is former Sonoma City Council member Larry Barnett so afraid of that he needs to misrepresent conditions in the Springs and oppose the idea of joining the Springs with the city of Sonoma before the annexation studies have begun (“The Springs annexation plan leaves me skeptical,” Close to Home, March 24)? These studies will provide the data and information to determine whether the idea is feasible.

At the Fiesta Plaza shopping center, the former movie theater is being reconstructed into a Big 5 Sporting Goods, and there are no other empty storefronts. Meanwhile, a major hotel is being constructed on Verano Boulevard.

In the post-Proposition 13 world of local government finance, small cities struggle. It’s a reason the requirements to form a city have become stricter. By today’s standards, the city of Sonoma wouldn’t be allowed to incorporate.

There’s been a growing conversation among Sonoma Valley residents asking if we wouldn’t be better together. Does the way our local governments operate still make sense today? Could we all be better served?

Sonoma has the dubious distinction of being the oldest, whitest and least diverse city in the county. That would change, along with the city’s electorate, if it added the Latino residents of the Springs.

GINA CUCLIS

Sonoma

On the precipice

EDITOR: The two-party system is eroding our democratic republic. It has created a condition of hyper-polarization where a party breaks with democratic norms because winning is more important than serving the people and maintaining our democracy. We are on the precipice of losing the longest and richest democratic republic in history.

We only need to turn to recent events to see the evidence. The Supreme Court has become a political body dominated by conservative justices appointed by Republican presidents who did not win the popular vote. Evisceration of Section 5 of the 14th Amendment has prompted GOP-controlled states to enact restrictive disenfranchising voter laws. The “Big Lie” of the 2020 stolen election dominates the Republican Party.

With the election months away in 2016, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell refused to schedule a Senate vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court on the pretext that the people should decide. However, he approved a Donald Trump nominee for the court, Amy Coney Barrett, just weeks prior to the 2020 election.

In all of this, the two-party hyper-polarization is causing this democratic republic to fail. As Abraham Lincoln said, “A nation divided will not stand.”

GENE M. COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

A matter of intent

EDITOR: Associated Press reporter Matthew Perrone's March 24 article about whether AI chatbots are a viable help or hindrance to mental health is a good start (“Can AI help mental health?”). He poses binary categories of "simple self help" versus "legitimate therapy." As a professional mental health specialist, I'd offer that when someone reaches out for relief, it matters less whether it is to an algorithmic source or an actual mental health professional.

It's more about intent: Are you trying to get to the source of your struggles to invite viable changes in your life? Or rather hoping to avoid facing anything uncomfortable? The "teacher" appears in relation to the nature of the "student" asking: Will it be effective guidance? Or a temporary fix that gives some comfort, relief, but no significant change to deleterious habits, circumstances?

Either AI or a therapist can be significantly helpful -- or not so much -- in a given instance. It depends upon the sincere readiness of the seeker to be guided.

MARCIA SINGER

Santa Rosa

