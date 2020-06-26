Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Sex and guns

EDITOR The recent Supreme Court decision affirming the right of LGBT people to protection under the 1964 Civil Rights Act against discrimination in the workplace based on sex was indeed a landmark in jurisprudence. To paraphrase the gist of the opinion, “sex” means what it does in the present time, not what might have been imagined by Congress more than half a century ago.

If one doubts the soundness of the court’s logic, consider the folly of constraining the “right to bear arms” to the weapons available in 1789 ― or even 1989, for that matter.

This isn’t to suggest that anything goes in the workplace and personal defense. It is a proper role of government to establish limits to personal freedom in the interest of society as a whole. Employers may still choose whom to hire and fire ― just not because of sex ― and rifles, pistols and shotguns may be owned by responsible citizens.

As much as I deplore school shootings and mob violence, we must unite as a country to ensure that guns are never collected door to door by police of either a fascist or communist government.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Liberty vs. License

EDITOR: “I live in a free country. I can wear a mask or not.” That quote from a news segment stuck in my craw. I want to continue the discussion regarding liberty and whether to wear a mask in public.

There are civil, political and individual liberties. Wearing a mask is an individual choice, and falls within the realm of individual liberties ― the right to be free from external restraint in the exercise of rights outside the province of the government to control. In other words, individual liberties allow us to do whatever we want unless there is a reason for government to deny it.

We’re all familiar with limitations on free speech. You can’t yell fire in a theater. Limitations are a price of living in a free society. Any good libertarian will tell you that your individual rights stop at his or her personhood. A free person isn’t allowed to cause harm to others. To do “whatever one wants” is not personal liberty when it risks harm to other citizens. It’s taking license, an abuse of liberty.

So, put on the mask, please. That will allow us to enjoy once again the freedoms we know and love. If you’re still thinking differently, ask yourself, as an American, do I believe in liberty or license?

MATT GREANEY

Petaluma

Vilifying health officers

EDITOR: I am very concerned about the vilification of health officers around the country, including Dr. Sundari Mase here in Sonoma County. I would like to express support for her work and the work of all public health professionals, who have an incredibly demanding and important job. I am especially concerned about how members of the business community are critical without working toward constructive solutions.

SUZANNE SHANBAUM

Sebastopol

Police reformers

EDITOR: Police reform isn’t a new thing. In California, law enforcement has stringent guidelines under the Peace Officer Standards of Training. Practices and procedures are constantly being updated. Tactics used in the past are reviewed, updated or discarded altogether. California is the standard for all states to emulate.

Hiring entails extensive background investigations, physical and psychological exams, polygraphs and oral interviews. Is it possible that a few bad apples will be missed and be hired? Yes, it happens, just as in all fields of employment. Most of the time the rotten apples are discovered and removed, but some get through.

I look at the people pressing to look into reform. Most are politicians, activists and cop haters and have no experience in law enforcement. They haven’t a clue what a cop experiences during a shift and occasional high-stress moments. And they want to write reform.

I know a good number of men and women in law enforcement and am thankful they are the good apples who don’t tolerate the bad ones. They’re dedicated to the citizenry, to their department and to their peers. I suggest the reformers go on a number of patrols with these folks and see what the world is really like.

MILT SPINNAKER

Rohnert Park

What about Berkeley?

EDITOR: The city of Berkeley is renaming schools named after George Washington and Thomas Jefferson because they owned slaves (“Schools to lose presidents’ names,” June 17). I commend Berkeley on this very “woke” move and ask why the city and the university that also bears the name Berkeley haven’t announced the changing of their respective names too.

Why would I ask this question? Well it seems that the namesake of the city and university, Bishop George Berkeley, owned slaves. Oops, how embarrassing, but this new woke culture requires that name changes should immediately occur with extended and remorseful apologies, and if any statues, memorials, plaques, etc. to Berkeley exist, they should immediately be torn down by social justice activists in the name of eliminating systemic racism.

STEPHEN D. SHORE

Windsor

Mask rules

EDITOR: My seat belt protects me. My COVID mask protects you. Wearing a seat belt is compulsory. Wearing a COVID mask is not. What the heck?

PATRICK CAMPBELL

Bloomfield

