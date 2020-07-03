Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Wear a mask, save a life

EDITOR: On a recent outing, I closely passed people on the trail who were neither wearing nor carrying a mask. I don’t get it. This new, unknown virus is wildly contagious. It spread to the entire planet in a few weeks. It is deadly. In America we had 100,000 dead in two months. That’s staggering. And that is after we implemented restrictions that were harsh enough to crash the economy.

It is still going on with about 126,000 dead so far and no end in sight. With a flattened curve, California is still losing more than 400 people a week. There is no vaccine and no cure.

The percentage of people who die is low unless it’s you. Then it’s 100%, and it is a horrible way to die. For most it is asymptomatic, so you could be killing someone and not even know it while you’re scoffing.

The least you could do is wear a piece of cloth over your face. If you think you’re some kind of patriot, you need to understand that your liberty ends where my infection begins. Wearing a mask is not too much to ask for your country.

JOHN HOY

Petaluma

Restore democracy

EDITOR: It’s entirely understandable that manicurists and fitness trainers welcomed the reinstated ability to make a living. I wish them health and prosperity. But I also wish I could attend a local government meeting in person, so that my fellow citizens and I could participate meaningfully in our democracy again.

Issues facing the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors include a budget, a courtroom and a civilian review board. Only those of us with perfect internet and telephone service, as well as the personal communications equipment to use them, are able to participate in the public process.

This indicates an alarming set of cultural priorities. If we are willing to accept the risk of going to a gym, getting our nails done and shopping to our hearts’ content, we need to strategize a way to participate as thinking, voting-age adults in our democracy and then accept the remaining risks of doing so.

Democracy has never been perfect. It has never been completely risk free. But we cannot allow health and safety to become paternalistic euphemisms for denying us the fundamental right of participating in the decisions that affect all of us.

Democracy by Zoom isn’t democracy.

SARAH REITH

Ukiah

Truman for our times

EDITOR: President Donald Trump, in my opinion, is the Harry Truman of our times. He inherited a tough situation and excels in dealing with it. His decision-making and timely decisive action under duress are unmatched.

Peter Navarro, Trump’s adviser on trade, terms Trump “master of the international chessboard.” Our robust economy seems to support that statement.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic our president has excelled in problem-solving. Even Democratic governors appreciate his timely teamwork with the military and private sector leaders to support the governors; missions and the needs of the American people.

Antifa criminality has been showcased in blue states. Mayors in these states failed to support riot control actions by police at local levels. Once again, Trump offered to solve their problems by providing federal assets as needed. It’s OK for governors to step up and even replace mayors if the people wish to recall them.

Any thinking citizen knows public safety demands police support, not replacement or defunding.

Can you imagine what we would achieve as a nation if House Democrats, other deep state factions, the media, the Hollywood elite and progressive Democrats got on board and stopped competing with our president?

ROBERT D. SHOPTAW

Fort Bragg

‘Codependence Day’

EDITOR: No gathering in groups of 10 or more (unless it’s church, of course). Stay 6 feet from everybody, no questioning the authorities, wear a mask if you’re thirsty or hungry and have to enter a store, no hugging or other forms of affection. Trace monitoring via your leash (aka cellphone), no artistic anything unless done online, mandatory vaccinations (coming soon), mandatory temperature check in order to work at your job, and I’ve just learned that nearly all the fireworks displays that make this time of the year so special have been canceled.

Can somebody please tell me again why this day is called Independence Day? We should be calling it Codependence Day. It would be more appropriate.

MARC GROAH

Healdsburg

Trump should go

EDITOR: It’s past time for The Press Democrat to call for the resignation of President Donald Trump. After all the revealed criminality, corruption and scandal in this administration, I fail to understand the inability of our local media to formally condemn Trump and demand his resignation from office. This lack of richly deserved condemnation of Trump and his cronies by The Press Democrat is puzzling.

SUSAN ROBERTS

Rohnert Park

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.