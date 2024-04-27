The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions.|

“Kibble again? Someone’s gonna pay!”

KEVIN WOLSKI, Santa Rosa

“I am a guide dog, but I can’t guide you out of this political mess.”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park

“When he forgets to feed me, I get ‘hangry.’”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I wonder how old he is in human years.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Busted! Guide dog takes the fall the next time he trips.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Well, I didn’t like sleeping in the War Room anyway.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor