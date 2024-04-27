The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Kibble again? Someone’s gonna pay!”

KEVIN WOLSKI, Santa Rosa

“I am a guide dog, but I can’t guide you out of this political mess.”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park

“When he forgets to feed me, I get ‘hangry.’”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I wonder how old he is in human years.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Busted! Guide dog takes the fall the next time he trips.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Well, I didn’t like sleeping in the War Room anyway.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor